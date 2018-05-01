Log in
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

05/01/2018 | 11:24pm CEST

TOP STORIES

Investors Pause Rally in Agricultural Stocks -- Market Talk

16:18 ET - Investors may need more convincing that times are improving for some of the world's biggest agricultural companies. Shares of Archer Daniels Midland close 0.8% lower, below major U.S. stock indexes, despite the grains giant reporting better-than-anticipated results, though with $120M worth of help from a biodiesel tax credit. ADM's shares remain well ahead of the U.S. stock market this year, having gained 12.4% since December as crop trading and processing profitability have improved, though the stock's moved lower over the past week. Similar questions await Bunge, a top competitor to ADM, when its execs deliver 1Q results Wednesday. Bunge also falls 0.8%. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Despite Positive Signs, Farmers Remain Glum -- Market Talk

10:31 ET - A pickup in profit margins for agricultural trading and processing companies so far isn't doing much to improve farmers' moods, according to Archer Daniels Midland's CEO. "At this point in time we haven't seen a significant shift" in agricultural producers' outlook, ADM chief Juan Luciano tells analysts, though some figure this year farmers will be able to eke out a profit. An agricultural economy "barometer" maintained by Purdue University and CME Group showed farmers' sentiment continued to darken in April, clouded by trade concerns and concerns that recent improvement in soybean prices won't last. Crop producers' sentiment tends to affect how they market crops to firms like ADM, and at what prices. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

ADM Expects $30M Hit from China Tariffs on Sorghum -- Market Talk

09:56 ET - Ongoing uncertainty over U.S. trade policy has set agricultural markets swinging, and while that opens up opportunities for grain traders who've struggled with sleepy markets in recent years, there are pitfalls too. Archer Daniels Midland CEO Juan Luciano says the company will likely take a $30M hit in 2Q related to China's tariffs on imports of U.S. sorghum, part of China's early salvo against U.S. agricultural products in response to US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. ADM overall expects profits from its origination business in 2Q will come in about the same as the year-ago period. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Rally Though Confidence Weak

U.S. hog futures staged another rally Tuesday, lifted by higher cash and wholesale prices and the prospect of slowing supplies.

The benchmark June lean hog contract settled up 1.7%, building on early gains built on trimmed weekend slaughter plans and a kill modestly down from the previous day. The recent bearish mood in cattle futures prices remained, with the June live cattle contract shedding around 0.3% ahead of Wednesday's online auction.

CASH MARKETS 

 
Zumbrota, Minn Hog Steady At $37.00 - May 1

Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are steady at $37.00 per hundredweight. Sow prices are steady. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $34.00-$36.00, 450-500 pounds are $34.00-$36.00 and those over 500 pounds are $38.00-$40.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 100 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association. 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - May 1 
 
This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices 
are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork 
cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These 
estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to 
be indicative of any particular company or plant. 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
                                      * 
May 1        +$14.38             +$ 16.85 
Apr 30       +$16.10             +$ 16.98 
Apr 27       +$15.01             +$ 15.54 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice   98.7 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select   97.1 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday rose $2.01 per hundred pounds to $226.43, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $2.30 per hundred pounds to $207.09. The total load count was 109. Wholesale pork prices fell 6 cents to $68.24 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

