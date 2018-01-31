Log in
Kari Stadigh

Age : 63
Public asset : 2,583,785 USD
Linked companies : Sampo Oyj - Nordea Bank AB - Nokia Oyj
Mr. Kari H. Stadigh is Independent Non-Executive Director at Nokia Oyj, Independent Director at Nord

Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For 2017 Will Be Published On 7 February 2018

01/31/2018 | 10:16am CET
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC          STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE        31 January 2018 at 
11:00 am 
 
   Sampo Group's results for 2017 will be published on 7 February 2018 
 
   Sampo Group will publish the Full-Year Financial Report for 2017 on 7 
February between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK 
time). The Full-Year Financial Report and Supplementary Financial 
Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result. 
 
   Press conference 
 
   7 February at 12:30 pm Finnish time 
 
   Savoy (Main cabinet, 7th floor), Eteläesplanadi 14, Helsinki 
 
   Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh will give a presentation on Sampo's 
results for 2017. The presentation will be given in Finnish. 
 
   Conference call 
 
   7 February at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time) 
 
   +44 (0)330 336 9104, +1 323 701 0223, +46 (0)8 5033 6573 or +358 (0)9 
7479 0360 
 
   Conference passcode: 774043 
 
   Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Peter Johansson, CEO, If 
P&C Insurance Holding Ltd Torbjörn Magnusson and Head of IR and 
Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language 
conference call for investors and analysts. 
 
   The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A 
recorded version will later be available at the same address. 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki London Stock Exchange The principal media Financial 
Supervisory Authority www.sampo.com 
 
   This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf 
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire 
 
 
  http://www.sampo.com

