Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Kazuo Hirai

Age : 58
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Sony Corp
Biography : Mr. Kazuo Hirai is Chief Executive Officer at Sony Corp. of America.

Sony CEO Hirai to step down, turnaround ally Yoshida to take helm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2018 | 12:13pm CET
Sony Corp's CFO Kenichiro Yoshida attends a news conference at its headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Corp said CEO Kazuo Hirai would be handing over the reins to finance chief Kenichiro Yoshida, while it also hiked its annual profit forecast further to a record that highlights the revival in fortune they have both engineered.

The change in helm, while a major surprise, is expected to go down well with investors who have been pleased with Yoshida's no-nonsense approach to restructuring after he became CFO in 2014.

Once a market leader in consumer electronics, the maker of the Walkman and Trinitron TV fell behind the likes of Apple in innovation after the release of the iPod in 2001 and then the iPhone in 2007. It then also lost out to more nimble Asian rivals in price competition.

Hirai and Yoshida together streamlined Sony's unprofitable electronics businesses and then capitalised on the spread of smartphones with image sensors.

People familiar with the 58-year old Yoshida describe him as a reserved foil to the more flamboyant "Kaz" Hirai, but also a forceful partner who pushed through many controversial changes, including the sale of its Vaio PC division and spinning off its TV business.

Vindicating those measures, Sony quadrupled its profits to mark its best-ever third quarter, helped by robust demand for image sensors as smartphone makers increasingly adopt dual-lens rear cameras, as well as strong sales of gaming software for the PlayStation 4 console.

That prompted the 72-year old company to lift its annual operating profit to 720 billion yen ($6.6 billion) for the year through March, versus a prior forecast of 630 billion yen that would have also been a record high.

Yoshida's next challenge is to make sure Sony keeps up this momentum even after the impact of restructuring and demand for image sensors wear off, analysts said.

"The part where he's still not tested, and we really have to see, is whether or not he can inspire the creative aspect of Sony," said Macquarie's Damian Thong.

"There's a need to inspire a new generation of engineers who are meant to take Sony technology and Sony know-how to create breakthrough products in new markets, and this is the crucial test that he faces," Thong added.

Yoshida told a news conference Sony needed to become more competitive globally as it is now dwarfed by rival tech companies in terms of market value. The Japanese firm is worth some $63 billion - less than a tenth of Apple's market capitalisation.

"Market value is not everything but if we do use this yardstick, then the world's biggest companies are all technology companies...As Sony is a tech company, I do feel a sense of urgency about this," he said.

Known for imposing discipline and getting the job done, Yoshida had rattled some parts of the company, including its Hollywood studio business.

Leaked emails from a hack at Sony Pictures show the then CEO of Sony Entertainment, Michael Lynton, confiding to studio co-chair Amy Pascal that he was under "enormous pressure" after Yoshida sought a review of executives' pay.

Yoshida will be taking on the top job at Sony on April 1, replacing Hirai who has been CEO since 2012. Hirai, 57, will stay on as chairman.

Sony's stock rose nearly 2 percent on Friday while the broader market was down about a percent.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Minami Funakoshi; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Edwina Gibbs)

By Makiko Yamazaki

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Kazuo Hirai
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/31 KARL-JOHAN PERSSON : H&M to close more stores in 2018 as online shift hurts
01/28 INGVAR KAMPRAD : Swedish IKEA founder Kamprad dies at 91
03:24p MICHAEL DELL : Dell, VMware decide to explore options including merger - sources
01:04a CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's Ghosn to be reappointed as CEO - paper
01:13p RUPERT MURDOCH : Breaking News, Murdoch edging towards solution to bring Sky in house
01/27 ELAINE WYNN : Wynn Resorts CEO calls sexual misconduct accusations 'preposterous'; stock falls
01/30 JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan promotes Pinto and Smith, fuelling race to succeed Dimon

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Michel Landel Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Masayoshi Son George Soros Joseph Swedish Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Meg Whitman John Williamson Elaine Wynn Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.