News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Goldman's Pushes Past Trading Roots With Executive Shift

Goldman Sachs said Co-Chief Operating Officer Harvey Schwartz will step down next month, paving the way for David Solomon to be named as the bank's next CEO and continuing the firm's move beyond its trading roots.

CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm

In a letter, a U.S. national-security panel suggested it soon could recommend against Broadcom Ltd.'s $117 billion hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc.

Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture

Apple said it will acquire Next Issue Media and its digital-magazine-subscription service Texture, a product developed by top magazine companies that bundles together some 200 subscriptions into one monthly service.

Wynn Resorts Drops Litigation Against Former Largest Shareholder Kazuo Okada

Wynn Resorts Ltd. on Monday dropped litigation against its former largest shareholder, Japanese pachinko mogul Kazuo Okada, according to a court order signed by the judge in the case and viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

A+E's Nancy Dubuc in Talks to Replace Shane Smith as Vice Media CEO

A+E Networks Chief Executive Nancy Dubuc is in advanced talks to become the next chief executive of Vice Media, according to people familiar with the matter, as current Chief Executive Shane Smith looks to step back into more of a content and strategic role.

Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact

Nucor will build a $240 million rebar mill in Florida, the latest investment from the steel maker in a bid to capitalize on a rising market for the metal.

Johnson Controls to Complete Strategic Review of Vehicle-Battery Business

Johnson Controls could sell or spin off its battery business as part of the industrial company's plan to strengthen its core building technology offerings.

HNA in Talks to Sell Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations a Year After Investing

HNA, one of China's biggest private companies, is looking to further cash out its stakes in companies related to the Hilton hotel chain roughly a year after becoming a major shareholder.

Clorox to Buy Dietary-Supplement Maker Nutranext for $700 Million

Clorox plans to purchase a dietary-supplement maker for about $700 million, as the owner of Pine-Sol cleaner and Hidden Valley dressing continues to diversify its business.

Dropbox IPO Target Valuation Set at $7 Billion to $8 Billion

Dropbox set a valuation target between $7 billion and nearly $8 billion ahead of its initial public offering, which is set to be one of the biggest tech IPOs in the past few years