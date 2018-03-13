Log in
Kazuo Okada

Age : 75
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Mr. Kazuo Okada is Chairman at Universal Entertainment Corp.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

03/13/2018 | 12:16am CET
Goldman Pushes Past Trading Roots With Executive Shift

David Solomon became the heir apparent at Goldman Sachs after his main rival for the top job abruptly resigned, moves that show the Wall Street powerhouse is continuing to move beyond its trading roots. 

 
GE Didn't Pay Cash Bonuses to CEO, Top Executives in 2017

General Electric Co. discloses its board withheld 2017 bonuses and canceled some 2015 equity awards that executives would have partly received. 

 
Trump Orders Broadcom to Cease Attempt to Buy Qualcomm

President Donald Trump says Broadcom must cease its attempt to take over Qualcomm due to national-security concerns raised by the deal. 

 
Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture

Apple said it will acquire Next Issue Media and its digital-magazine-subscription service Texture, a product developed by top magazine companies that bundles together some 200 subscriptions into one monthly service. 

 
Wynn Resorts Drops Litigation Against Former Largest Shareholder Kazuo Okada

Wynn Resorts dropped litigation against its former largest shareholder, Japanese pachinko mogul Kazuo Okada, according to a court order signed by the judge in the case and viewed by the Journal. 

 
A+E's Nancy Dubuc in Talks to Replace Shane Smith as Vice Media CEO

A+E Networks Chief Executive Nancy Dubuc is in advanced talks to become the next chief executive of Vice Media, according to people familiar with the matter, as current Chief Executive Shane Smith looks to step back into more of a content and strategic role. 

 
Bank of America Proxy Says CEO Made 250 Times More Than Median Employee

Bank of America Corp. became the first big U.S. bank to unveil how much more its CEO makes than its typical employee. 

 
U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs

United States Steel is raising its forecast for the year, citing the U.S. move to impose a 25% tariff on most imported steel. 

 
Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact

Nucor will build a $240 million rebar mill in Florida, the latest investment from the steel maker in a bid to capitalize on a rising market for the metal. 

 
Johnson Controls to Complete Strategic Review of Vehicle-Battery Business

Johnson Controls could sell or spin off its battery business as part of the industrial company's plan to strengthen its core building technology offerings.

Latest news about Kazuo Okada
 
