Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Kurt Bock

Age : 59
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : BASF SE
Biography : Dr. Kurt W. Bock is President at The International Council of Chemical Associations, Vice President

BASF Appoints Martin Brudermueller to Succeed Kurt Bock as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2017 | 10:34am CET
   By Sonia Amaral Rohter

BASF SE (BAS.XE) said Thursday that it has appointed Martin Brudermueller to succeed Kurt Bock as chief executive officer as part of its long-term succession planning.

Mr. Brudermueller, 56, will take the helm effective May 4. Mr. Brudermueller is currently BASF's chief technology officer and deputy CEO. He has been with the company since 1988.

Mr. Brudermueller succeeds Kurt Bock, who has been BASF's chief executive since 2011 and a member of the board since 2003. The company has asked Mr. Bock to stand for election to its supervisory board in 2020 following the end of the statutory two-year cooling-off period.

BASF also appointed Chief Financial Officer Hans-Ulrich Engel as deputy CEO and extended the board appointments of Mr. Brudermueller, Mr. Engel and Sanjeev Gandhi by five years. Mr. Engel, 58, will retain his position as CFO.

In addition, in May the number of board members will be reduced to seven from eight, the company said.

Write to Sonia Amaral Rohter at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Kurt Bock
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12/20 XAVIER NIEL : French telecoms tycoon Niel to take over Ireland's eir in $770 million deal
12/22DJRUPERT MURDOCH : A Split-Up Fox Brings Challenges -- WSJ
12/22 ERIC SCHMIDT : Alphabet's Eric Schmidt to step down as executive chairman
12/19DJWARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
12/18 WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire stock hits $300,000
12/21DJKURT BOCK : BASF Appoints Martin Brudermueller to Succeed Kurt Bock as CEO
12/18DJNELSON PELTZ : Top Company News of the Day

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Kurt Bock Richard Branson John Bryant Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Gary Cohn Tim Cook Jean Coutu Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Patrick Drahi John Edwards Douglas Flint Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Sumner Redstone Franck Riboud Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt George Soros Ulrich Spiesshofer Randall Stephenson Joseph Swedish Peter Terium François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.