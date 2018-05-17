News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

U.S. Auto Regulator Opens Tesla Crash Probe in Utah

U.S. safety investigators on Wednesday opened the third active investigation of a Tesla Inc. vehicle that crashed while the driver-assistance system Autopilot was said to be in use.

Singtel 4th Quarter Earnings Dragged by Indian Associate

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. Thursday reported a 19% on-year decline in its fiscal fourth-quarter net profit, mainly due to the drag from its Indian associate.

Ford to Resume F-150, Super Duty Vehicle Production Within Days

Ford Motor Co. is resuming production of F-150 and Super Duty trucks ahead of schedule at three assembly plants after a fire earlier this month at one of its supplier's facilities created a parts shortage.

Cisco Slips as Forecast Overshadows Beats on Quarterly Earnings, Sales

Cisco Systems showed sustained growth in the latest period, largely beating internal and Wall Street expectations, but its forecast for the current quarter lacked some luster and shares fell 4% late.

FDA Approves Nonopioid Treatment for Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first nonopioid treatment to help adults manage opioid withdrawal symptoms as the agency looks to continue to encourage the development of therapies to help patients suffering from addiction.

Trump Says 'There Has Been No Folding' Over Possible ZTE Deal

President Donald Trump sought to counter criticism of his administration's efforts to ease tough U.S. penalties on Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE.

Zuckerberg to Meet European Officials Next Week

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and other European officials next week, as the Silicon Valley giant tries to calm tension with regulators and policy makers on both sides of the Atlantic.

Lachlan Murdoch to Lead 'New' Fox If Disney Deal Closes

If the $52.4 billion deal for Walt Disney Co. to buy the bulk of 21st Century Fox, including its TV and film studio, closes, Lachlan Murdoch will serve as chairman and chief executive of the remaining new Fox company.

Shari Redstone Moves to Defend Family's Voting Power Over CBS

Shari Redstone fired back at CBS, moving to block the media company's efforts to strip her family of voting control. In a power move to protect its position as the media giant's controlling shareholder, the Redstones' family holding company dictated a significant change on Wednesday to the rules of how CBS's board operates.

Southwest Completes Engine Inspections

Southwest Airlines said it has completed engine inspections across its fleet of more than 700 jets after a fatal accident on one of its flights last month.