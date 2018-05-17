Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Lachlan Murdoch

Age : 46
Public asset : 253,545 USD
Biography : Mr. Lachlan K. Murdoch is Non-Executive Co-Chairman at News Corp., Executive Chairman at DMG Radio A

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/17/2018 | 03:16am CEST
U.S. Auto Regulator Opens Tesla Crash Probe in Utah

U.S. safety investigators on Wednesday opened the third active investigation of a Tesla Inc. vehicle that crashed while the driver-assistance system Autopilot was said to be in use. 

 
Singtel 4th Quarter Earnings Dragged by Indian Associate

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. Thursday reported a 19% on-year decline in its fiscal fourth-quarter net profit, mainly due to the drag from its Indian associate. 

 
Ford to Resume F-150, Super Duty Vehicle Production Within Days

Ford Motor Co. is resuming production of F-150 and Super Duty trucks ahead of schedule at three assembly plants after a fire earlier this month at one of its supplier's facilities created a parts shortage. 

 
Cisco Slips as Forecast Overshadows Beats on Quarterly Earnings, Sales

Cisco Systems showed sustained growth in the latest period, largely beating internal and Wall Street expectations, but its forecast for the current quarter lacked some luster and shares fell 4% late. 

 
FDA Approves Nonopioid Treatment for Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first nonopioid treatment to help adults manage opioid withdrawal symptoms as the agency looks to continue to encourage the development of therapies to help patients suffering from addiction. 

 
Trump Says 'There Has Been No Folding' Over Possible ZTE Deal

President Donald Trump sought to counter criticism of his administration's efforts to ease tough U.S. penalties on Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE. 

 
Zuckerberg to Meet European Officials Next Week

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and other European officials next week, as the Silicon Valley giant tries to calm tension with regulators and policy makers on both sides of the Atlantic. 

 
Lachlan Murdoch to Lead 'New' Fox If Disney Deal Closes

If the $52.4 billion deal for Walt Disney Co. to buy the bulk of 21st Century Fox, including its TV and film studio, closes, Lachlan Murdoch will serve as chairman and chief executive of the remaining new Fox company. 

 
Shari Redstone Moves to Defend Family's Voting Power Over CBS

Shari Redstone fired back at CBS, moving to block the media company's efforts to strip her family of voting control. In a power move to protect its position as the media giant's controlling shareholder, the Redstones' family holding company dictated a significant change on Wednesday to the rules of how CBS's board operates. 

 
Southwest Completes Engine Inspections

Southwest Airlines said it has completed engine inspections across its fleet of more than 700 jets after a fatal accident on one of its flights last month.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Lachlan Murdoch
 
03:16aLACHLAN MURDOCH : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017LACHLAN MURDOCH : Narrow win for Fox shows restlessness with dual-class shares
RE
2017LACHLAN MURDOCH : Cable Networks Power Earnings at 21st Century Fox -- Update
DJ
2017LACHLAN MURDOCH : 21st Century Fox Earnings Buoyed by Cable TV Business -- WSJ
DJ
2017LACHLAN MURDOCH : 21st Century Fox Earnings Buoyed by Cable TV Business -- Update
DJ
2017LACHLAN MURDOCH : Australian TV station Ten in administration after Murdoch-led backers quit
RE
2017LACHLAN MURDOCH : Australian tycoons pull guarantees for Ten Network; may have silver lining
RE
2016LACHLAN MURDOCH : Ailes Resigns at Fox News; Murdoch Steps In as CEO -- WSJ
DJ
2016LACHLAN MURDOCH : Fox Revenue Falls 8.4%
DJ
2015LACHLAN MURDOCH : Fox News head Roger Ailes to report to three Murdochs
RE
2015LACHLAN MURDOCH : Rupert Murdoch to Leave as Fox CEO on July 1
DJ
2015LACHLAN MURDOCH : Rupert Murdoch to Step Down as CEO of 21st Century Fox--Update
DJ
2015LACHLAN MURDOCH : Rupert Murdoch to Step Down as CEO of 21st Century Fox
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/16GEORGE SOROS : Billionaire George Soros
RE
05/15ELON MUSK : Musk says 'thorough reorganization' underway at Tesla
RE
05/15GEORGE SOROS : Soros foundation to shut its office in 'repressive' Hungary
RE
02:43aGEORGE SOROS : George Soros' bet on Tesla could see other investors follow suit
RE
05/11PIERRE-ANDRÉ DE CHALENDAR : Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition
DJ
05/15VITTORIO COLAO : End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read
RE
05/11VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Billionaire Bollore now owns more than 24 percent of Vivendi - filings
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Dick Boer Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Gary Cohn Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Viktor Vekselberg Christophe Weber John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.