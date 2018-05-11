Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Lakshmi Mittal

Birthday : 06/19/1950
Place of birth : Rajasthan - India
Biography : Mr. Lakshmi Niwas Mittal is Chairman at Aperam SA, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at ArcelorMitt

ArcelorMittal 1Q Profit Supported by Strong Steel Prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/11/2018 | 07:36am CEST

By Nathan Allen

ArcelorMittal (MT.AE) said Friday that first-quarter net profit increased on year, due in part to continued strength in steel prices.

The steelmaker's net profit was $1.19 billion compared with $1.00 billion a year earlier, while sales rose more than 16% to $19.19 billion.

Analysts had predicted profit of $940 million on sales of $18.69 billion, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization reached $2.51 billion compared with a company-compiled consensus of $2.32 billion.

ArcelorMittal said it expects market conditions to remain favorable but didn't upgrade its guidance for the year.

"The outlook for 2018 has strengthened as the year has progressed, with the combination of growing demand and supply-side reform driving higher capacity utilisation rates and healthy steel spreads globally," said ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal.

The company said it expects to complete its 1.8 billion euro ($2.14 billion) takeover of struggling Italian steel mill Ilva by the end of the second quarter, having recently received conditional approval from the European Commission.

Write to Nathan Allen at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 0.44% 29.52 End-of-day quote.7.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Lakshmi Mittal
 
07:36aLAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal 1Q Profit Supported by Strong Steel Prices
DJ
04/02LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal, Vedanta, VTB-JSW partnership among India Essar Steel suitors
RE
03/05LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal Names Aditya Mittal as President
DJ
03/02LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal teams up with Nippon Steel to bid for India's Essar Steel
RE
01/31LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal 4Q Net Profit More Than Doubles
DJ
2017LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal's $1 billion India joint venture to get green light next week - sources
RE
2017LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal upbeat about 2018 after strong third quarter
RE
2017LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal plans $1 billion Mexico investment by 2020 - chairman
RE
2017LAKSHMI MITTAL : Italy backs ArcelorMittal bid for polluted Ilva steel plant
RE
2017LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal warns of legal action over Bosnia iron ore mine sale
RE
2017LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal Swings to Profit, Expresses Hope About Trump Policies -- 2nd Update
DJ
2016LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal Returns to Profit as Demand Rises -- WSJ
DJ
2016LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal Returns to Profit in Third Quarter on Cost Cuts, Demand
DJ
2016LAKSHMI MITTAL : Steelmaker Says Profit Surged In Quarter -- WSJ
DJ
2016LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal Posts Surge in Profit on Exceptional Item
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Apple hits record high after Buffett's Berkshire increases stake
RE
05/10OLEG DERIPASKA : Emirates Global Aluminium likely to delay float after market turmoil - sources
RE
05/08WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:16aPIERRE-ANDRÉ DE CHALENDAR : Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition
DJ
07:36aLAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal 1Q Profit Supported by Strong Steel Prices
DJ
05/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox
RE
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett on Precision Castparts -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg Christophe Weber John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.