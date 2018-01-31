Log in
Lakshmi Mittal

Birthday : 06/19/1950
Place of birth : Rajasthan - India
Mr. Lakshmi Niwas Mittal is Chairman at Aperam SA, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at ArcelorMitt

ArcelorMittal 4Q Net Profit More Than Doubles

01/31/2018 | 07:37am CET

By Alberto Delclaux

ArcelorMittal SA (MT.AE) said on Wednesday that net profit more than doubled in the fourth quarter, on the back of strong sales growth.

Quarterly net profit at the steelmaker rose to $1.04 billion compared with $403 million a year earlier. Sales increased by 25% on year to $17.71 billion, thanks to higher steel and iron-ore shipments as well as higher average steel selling prices, the company said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, stood at $2.14 billion for the quarter and at $8.41 billion for the full year. This figure beats an analyst consensus provided by the company of $8.32 billion.

"The market environment remains supportive but the industry must continue to address the twin challenges of overcapacity and unfair trade," said Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal.

ArcelorMittal also said it expects the cash needs of the business, excluding working capital investment, to increase to about $5.6 billion in 2018.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at [email protected]

Corrections & Amplifications

Story corrected at 0747 GMT. Original misstated the day as Friday, instead of Wednesday.

