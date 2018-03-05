ArcelorMittal Names Aditya Mittal as President

By Nathan Allen

ArcelorMittal (MT) said Monday that it has appointed Aditya Mittal, who is currently group chief financial officer and chief executive of the company's European arm, as president.

Aditya Mittal will keep his title as group CFO and will work more closely with his father, Chief Executive Lakshmi Mittal in shaping the future strategic direction of the group, the company said.

Together, Lakshmi Mittal and Aditya Mittal comprise the Chairman and CEO office, according to a release from the company.

