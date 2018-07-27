Log in
Leslie Moonves

Age : 68
Public asset : 67,883,457 USD
Linked companies : CBS Corporation
Mr. Leslie Moonves is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at CBS Corp., a Chairman at CBS Global Di

CBS Board to Investigate Allegations of Misconduct by CEO Leslie Moonves

07/27/2018 | 06:40pm CEST

By Joe Flint

CBS Corp.'s independent board directors said they would investigate allegations of personal misconduct by the media company's chief executive, Leslie Moonves, in response to claims in an as-yet-unpublished New Yorker article.

"All allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously," the directors said in a statement. "Upon the conclusion of that investigation, which involves recently reported allegations that go back several decades, the Board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action."

CBS shares fell 6% on news of the New Yorker's upcoming report and CBS's probe.

The investigation into Mr. Moonves comes at a sensitive time for him and CBS. The media company is engaged in a legal battle with its controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc., which holds nearly 80% voting stakes in CBS and Viacom Inc.

National Amusements President Shari Redstone has pushed to merged them despite resistance from Mr. Moonves and his management team.

CBS directors earlier this year moved to issue a dividend that would reduce National Amusements' voting power to under 20%, but National Amusements took steps the block the measure by changing the company's bylaws to require approval of a supermajority of directors in such situations. The fight is playing out in a Delaware court and is expected to go to trial this fall.

CBS said in its statement that the "timing of this report comes in the midst of the Company's very public legal dispute. While that litigation process continues, the CBS management team has the full support of the independent board members. Along with that team, we will continue to focus on creating value for our shareowners."

Write to Joe Flint at [email protected]

Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Vittorio Colao Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Brian Krzanich Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Gavin Patterson Georges Plassat Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
