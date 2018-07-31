Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Leslie Moonves

Age : 68
Public asset : 67,883,457 USD
Linked companies : CBS Corporation
Biography : Mr. Leslie Moonves is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at CBS Corp., a Chairman at CBS Global Di

CBS CEO Moonves survives board meeting amid misconduct probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 12:41am CEST
The CBS broadcasting logo is seen outside their headquarters in Manhattan

(Reuters) - CBS Corp's board left Chief Executive Leslie Moonves in his post on Monday as it discussed sexual harassment claims against him and took steps to select an outside counsel to lead an independent investigation into the matter, the company said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if Moonves would stay on for the duration of the investigation.

Moonves, 68, is one of the global media industry's highest-paid executives and could receive a severance package of more than $180 million based on his contract and the terms of his departure, according to CBS filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The media and TV company on Friday disclosed plans for a probe after the New Yorker magazine published an article https://bit.ly/2mMB151 detailing claims by six women who said Moonves sexually harassed them in incidents between 1985 and 2006.

Moonves, who joined CBS in 1995 and has been CEO since 2006, has said that he "may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances", which he called mistakes that he regretted immensely, but that he understood "'no' means 'no'" and had never used his position to harm anyone's career.

Moonves is the latest executive to come under scrutiny by the #MeToo social movement, which has sought to hold accountable male business leaders, politicians and entertainers for sexual misconduct, leading to resignations in major corporations, Hollywood and among lawmakers.

CBS's lack of immediate action against Moonves was a "slap in the face to the brave women who came forward," said Melissa Silverstein, founder of the blog Women and Hollywood, in a Twitter post, as social media reacted quickly to CBS's announcement.

Corporate governance experts said there could be several reasons why CBS's board may not want to fire Moonves, including its fiduciary duty to shareholders to minimize the company's legal liabilities.

"If you (CBS) were to take action today and you are wrong, you open yourself up to potential liability," said Charles Elson, director of the Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware.

Larry Hamermesh, a professor at Widener University Delaware Law School in Wilmington Delaware, said that the board would want to place Moonves on administrative leave if it believed there was a risk he could act inappropriately while remaining in his position.

Following the publication of the New Yorker story, some senior female CBS executives have expressed support for Moonves, including Jo Ann Ross, the company's president and chief advertising revenue officer, and Angelica McDaniel, an executive vice president of daytime programming. Moonves' wife, Julie Chen, a CBS presenter, has also publicly supported him.

MERGER WITH VIACOM

Moonves is locked in a battle over control of CBS with the company's largest shareholder, National Amusements Inc, which is owned by Shari Redstone and her father Sumner Redstone. Shari Redstone has proposed merging CBS with media company Viacom Inc, also owned by National Amusements, a plan that Moonves has opposed.

CBS shares have lost more than 10 percent of their value since Friday, when the sexual harassment claims against Moonves emerged. Viacom shares, conversely, have risen 3 percent during that time on investor expectations that the chances of a merger with CBS have increased.

CBS said on Monday it would postpone its 2018 annual shareholder meeting that was previously scheduled for Aug. 10 to an unspecified date. National Amusements could exercise its voting power in such a meeting to oust directors it sees as loyal to Moonves, analysts have said. Shari Redstone has a seat on CBS's 14-member board, alongside her personal lawyer Robert Klieger and National Amusements Director David Andelman.

Redstone is challenging a plan by CBS to issue a special dividend aimed at cutting National Amusements' voting power in the company to 17 percent from 80 percent. The trial in a Delaware court is expected to start in October.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Liana B. Baker in New York; Additional reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Bill Rigby and Lisa Shumaker)

By Carl O'Donnell and Liana B. Baker
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIACOM -1.94% 28.78 Delayed Quote.-6.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Leslie Moonves
 
12:41aLESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO Moonves survives board meeting amid misconduct probe
RE
07/30LESLIE MOONVES : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/28LESLIE MOONVES : CBS probes misconduct allegations against CEO Moonves amid legal battle
RE
07/27LESLIE MOONVES : CBS Board to Investigate Allegations of Misconduct by CEO Leslie Moonves
DJ
04/25LESLIE MOONVES : Top Roles Hold Up Media Merger -- WSJ
DJ
04/06LESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO's Leslie Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3 Million
DJ
2017LESLIE MOONVES : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017LESLIE MOONVES : CBS Extends CEO Leslie Moonves's Contract Through 2021
DJ
2017LESLIE MOONVES : CBS' CEO Moonves says Viacom undervalued
RE
2017LESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO Moonves's 2016 Pay Package Valued at $69.6 Million, Boosted by $32 Million Bonus
DJ
2016LESLIE MOONVES : Two Wary Moguls Hold Key to CBS Deal -- WSJ
DJ
2016LESLIE MOONVES : Can CBS and Viacom Merge? It Depends on the Redstone-Moonves Dance
DJ
2016LESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO Moonves says 'no active discussions' with Viacom
RE
2016LESLIE MOONVES : With full power at CBS, CEO Moonves sees more aggressive move to digital
RE
2015LESLIE MOONVES : CBS Earnings Fall But Top Views
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/27SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler says it did not know about Marchionne's illness
RE
07/25SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler's Marchionne dies, shares dive on profit slide
RE
07/25VITTORIO COLAO : Vodafone's Colao signs off with subdued quarter
RE
07/30SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Ferrari bets on tobacco veteran in post-Marchionne era
RE
07/29JACK MA : Jack Ma's Giant Financial Startup Is Shaking the Chinese Banking System
DJ
07/28LESLIE MOONVES : CBS probes misconduct allegations against CEO Moonves amid legal battle
RE
07/26MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook Shares Tumble at Open -- 2nd Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Vittorio Colao Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Georges Plassat Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.