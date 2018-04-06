Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Leslie Moonves

Age : 68
Public asset : 80,909,609 USD
Biography : Mr. Leslie Moonves is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at CBS Corp., Chairman at CBS Global Distri

CBS CEO's Leslie Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/06/2018 | 10:52pm CEST

By Joe Flint

CBS Corp. disclosed that Chief Executive Leslie Moonves received total compensation of $69.3 million in 2017 and announced the nomination of former Time Warner Inc. Chairman Richard Parsons to its board of directors.

One of the highest paid CEOs in the U.S., Mr. Moonves saw his compensation package dip slightly from the $69.6 million value of his 2016 pay, according to the company's proxy statement on Friday. He received a $20 million bonus and $3.5 million in salary in 2017. Mr. Moonves also received $43.7 million in stock awards, up from $31.9 million the year before, an increase stemming in part from his contract being renewed last year through June 2021.

Mr. Moonves's total compensation last year was 595 times the pay of its median employee, who earned $116,654. Companies are required to disclose the figure for the first time this year as part of a requirement from the Dodd-Frank Act passed in the wake of the financial crisis.

Meanwhile, CBS announced the nomination of Mr. Parsons to replace acclaimed movie and television producer Arnold Kopelson on the media company's 14-member board, a notable move as CBS weighs a merger with Viacom Inc. Talks between the two companies have grown tense this week as each side digs in its heels on issues related to price and the future leadership of a combined entity.

CBS Vice Chairman Shari Redstone -- who is also president of National Amusements Inc., the controlling shareholder of both CBS and Viacom -- had been lobbying for new directors on the CBS board. A person close to her said she and National Amusements are pleased with the addition of Mr. Parsons. National Amusements, which controls an 80% voting stake in CBS, has already pledged to vote in favor of Mr. Parsons's nomination, according to the proxy.

A well-regarded media executive, Mr. Parsons succeeded Gerald Levin as CEO of Time Warner and later Steve Case as chairman in the aftermath of the company's ill-fated merger with America Online. Mr. Parsons was credited with bringing stability and a cool hand to Time Warner as it tried to move past the AOL deal. He is also seen as a shrewd negotiator and deal maker.

Mr. Parson's most recently has been a senior adviser for Providence Equity Partners LLC. He was also chairman of Citigroup Inc. from 2009 to 2012.

CBS recently made an all-stock offer for Viacom that was below the company's market value at the time of the proposal. Viacom rebuffed that offer and is expected to make a counter offer in the coming days.

In addition to disagreeing over whether Viacom deserves a premium price, Viacom and CBS are at odds over who would be positioned as the No. 2 executive behind Mr. Moonves, who is expected to lead a merged company. Ms. Redstone wants Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to be positioned as the heir apparent to the 68-year-old Mr. Moonves, while CBS wants its chief operating officer, Joe Ianniello, to eventually succeed Mr. Moonves.

Write to Joe Flint at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Leslie Moonves
 
04/06LESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO's Leslie Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3 Million
DJ
2017LESLIE MOONVES : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017LESLIE MOONVES : CBS Extends CEO Leslie Moonves's Contract Through 2021
DJ
2017LESLIE MOONVES : CBS' CEO Moonves says Viacom undervalued
RE
2017LESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO Moonves's 2016 Pay Package Valued at $69.6 Million, Boosted by $32 Million Bonus
DJ
2016LESLIE MOONVES : Two Wary Moguls Hold Key to CBS Deal -- WSJ
DJ
2016LESLIE MOONVES : Can CBS and Viacom Merge? It Depends on the Redstone-Moonves Dance
DJ
2016LESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO Moonves says 'no active discussions' with Viacom
RE
2016LESLIE MOONVES : With full power at CBS, CEO Moonves sees more aggressive move to digital
RE
2015LESLIE MOONVES : CBS Earnings Fall But Top Views
DJ
2015LESLIE MOONVES : CBS Earnings Fall But Top Views
DJ
2015LESLIE MOONVES : CBS Earnings Fall But Top Views
DJ
2015LESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO Leslie Moonves Paid $57.2 Million in 2014
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/03JEFF BEZOS : Trump Delivers New Attacks Against Amazon -- Update
DJ
04/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg soothes investors
RE
04/04MARTIN SORRELL : WPP investigates CEO Sorrell for alleged misconduct, which he denies
RE
04/06JEFF BEZOS : It's Personal
DJ
04/06GEORGE SOROS : George Soros set to trade cryptocurrencies - Bloomberg
RE
04/03RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize
RE
04/03PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Daniel Loeb Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.