Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Leslie Moonves

Age : 68
Public asset : 67,883,457 USD
Linked companies : CBS Corporation
Biography : Mr. Leslie Moonves is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at CBS Corp., a Chairman at CBS Global Di

CBS entertainment chief defends network amid Moonves allegations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2018 | 09:34pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Moonves speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (Reuters) - The president of CBS Entertainment said on Sunday that the broadcast network is committed to a safe workplace following a "tough week" clouded by allegations of sexual misconduct against Chief Executive Leslie Moonves.

CBS Corp executive Kelly Kahl was hit with several questions about the accusations against Moonves and the overall culture at CBS Entertainment, the unit that oversees programming for the broadcast unit, during a 25-minute session at a Television Critics Association event where networks promote upcoming shows.

"Obviously, this has been a tough week at CBS," Kahl said, adding that he struggled with how to express his response to a report in The New Yorker magazine on July 27 that detailed claims by six women who said Moonves sexually harassed them in incidents between 1985 and 2006.

"Leslie been an excellent boss and a mentor for a long time. He put me in this job," Kahl said. "At the same time we must respect the voices that come forward. All allegations need to be and are being taken seriously."

Moonves has said that he "may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances" decades ago, which he called mistakes that he regretted immensely, but that he understood "'no' means 'no'" and had never used his position to harm anyone's career.

CBS hired two law firms and appointed former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White to lead a probe into the allegations and the broader culture at CBS. It also set up a special board committee, recusing Moonves from the investigation but leaving him in his job as CBS chief.

Shares of CBS have fallen 7 percent from their opening price on July 27, closing at $53.16 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Questions about Moonves and CBS' workplace culture dominated Kahl's session and overshadowed the network's effort to promote its lineup for the fall television season.

Kahl said CBS was "committed to a collaborative, inclusive and safe workplace."

"I'm not saying we're perfect, no large company is," he said. "There is always room for improvement."

Kahl said several female executives approached him after the New Yorker article was published and told him they were "dismayed" by what they read because "it's not their experience."

"All came to me and said they felt, at least CBS Entertainment, is a nurturing, welcoming environment," he said. "Almost all of our department heads are women. They feel supported."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Lisa Richwine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Leslie Moonves
 
08/05LESLIE MOONVES : CBS entertainment chief defends network amid Moonves allegations
RE
08/02LESLIE MOONVES : CBS hires law firms to probe CEO Moonves misconduct allegations
RE
07/31LESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO Moonves survives board meeting amid misconduct probe
RE
07/30LESLIE MOONVES : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/28LESLIE MOONVES : CBS probes misconduct allegations against CEO Moonves amid legal battle
RE
07/27LESLIE MOONVES : CBS Board to Investigate Allegations of Misconduct by CEO Leslie Moonves
DJ
04/25LESLIE MOONVES : Top Roles Hold Up Media Merger -- WSJ
DJ
04/06LESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO's Leslie Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3 Million
DJ
2017LESLIE MOONVES : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017LESLIE MOONVES : CBS Extends CEO Leslie Moonves's Contract Through 2021
DJ
2017LESLIE MOONVES : CBS' CEO Moonves says Viacom undervalued
RE
2017LESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO Moonves's 2016 Pay Package Valued at $69.6 Million, Boosted by $32 Million Bonus
DJ
2016LESLIE MOONVES : Two Wary Moguls Hold Key to CBS Deal -- WSJ
DJ
2016LESLIE MOONVES : Can CBS and Viacom Merge? It Depends on the Redstone-Moonves Dance
DJ
2016LESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO Moonves says 'no active discussions' with Viacom
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/01ELON MUSK : Greenlight's bet against Tesla crashes fund's second-quarter returns
RE
08/03ELON MUSK : Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
RE
07/30SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Ferrari bets on tobacco veteran in post-Marchionne era
RE
08/03JEFF BEZOS : Bezos throws cash, engineers at rocket program as space race accelerates
RE
08/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties
RE
08/05WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges
DJ
08/02CARL ICAHN : Wsj
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.