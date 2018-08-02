Log in
Leslie Moonves

Age : 68
Public asset : 67,883,457 USD
Linked companies : CBS Corporation
Biography : Mr. Leslie Moonves is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at CBS Corp., a Chairman at CBS Global Di

CBS hires law firms to probe CEO Moonves misconduct allegations

08/02/2018 | 09:16am CEST
FILE PHOTO: CEO of CBS Corp, Moonves waves on the first day of the annual Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley

(Reuters) - CBS Corp said on Wednesday it retained two law firms for a full investigation into the allegations about Chairman and Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, CBS News and cultural issues in the company.

The board has also set up a special committee to help the probe, and Moonves will have no role in the investigation, CBS said in a statement.

The investigation by the law firm Debevoise & Plimpton will be led by Mary Jo White, a former chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, CBS said.

Covington & Burling, which previously worked with Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] to look into its culture and workplace practices, is the second law firm that will probe the matter.

Moonves, who joined CBS in 1995 and has been CEO since 2006, earlier said he "may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances", which he called mistakes that he regretted immensely, but that he understood "'no' means 'no'" and had never used his position to harm anyone's career.

Moonves is the latest executive to come under scrutiny by the #MeToo social movement, which has sought to hold accountable male business leaders, politicians and entertainers for sexual misconduct, leading to resignations in major corporations, Hollywood and among lawmakers.

CBS board left Moonves in his post on Monday as it discussed sexual harassment claims against him.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Popular Business Leaders
 
