Business Leaders
Leslie Moonves

Age : 68
Public asset : 67,883,457 USD
Linked companies : CBS Corporation
Biography : Mr. Leslie Moonves is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at CBS Corp., a Chairman at CBS Global Di

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/30/2018 | 03:16am CEST
CBS Directors Weigh Whether Moonves Should Step Aside

Some CBS directors discussed over the weekend whether Chief Executive Leslie Moonves should step aside from the company pending its investigation into allegations he sexually harassed women. 

 
'Fallout' Jumps to No. 1 at the Box Office

Powered by the best reviews of any big budget movie this summer, Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible-Fallout" opened to a new high for the franchise over the weekend. 

 
Jack Ma's Giant Financial Startup Is Shaking the Chinese Banking System

Ant Financial, which grew out of Alibaba, controls the world's largest money-market fund, handled more payments last year than Mastercard and is more valuable than Goldman Sachs. Its power and disruptive capacity is drawing a backlash from Chinese banks-and also the government. 

 
Intel Serves Up an Opportunity for AMD

Much smaller chip maker will have a big head start with new data-center processors. 

 
Startup Exchange IEX Still Has No Listings

Startup stock exchange IEX has discovered it isn't easy to pull corporate America away from the mighty New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. 

 
Walmart Explores Its Own Streaming Service

Walmart is exploring a video-streaming service that would seek to challenge Netflix and Amazon.com by offering programming that targets Middle America. 

 
Don't Buy Disney Stock Just Yet

Fox shareholders have approved Disney's $71 billion acquisition, but there are still many unknowns. 

 
Facebook's Hard Fall Shows the Pitfalls of Big Data

Companies typically use only 5% to 10% of the data they collect. They're beefing up their efforts to use more-but a consumer backlash is brewing. 

 
CBS to Investigate Allegations of Sexual Harassment Against Moonves

CBS said it would investigate allegations of sexual harassment against Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, putting him on the hot seat at the same time he is locked in a legal battle with the media company's controlling shareholder. 

 
Shareholders Approve Disney Deal for 21st Century Fox Assets

Shareholders of Walt Disney and 21st Century Fox approved a $71 billion deal that is set to rattle the media landscape.

Latest news about Leslie Moonves
 
03:16aLESLIE MOONVES : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/28LESLIE MOONVES : CBS probes misconduct allegations against CEO Moonves amid legal battle
RE
07/27LESLIE MOONVES : CBS Board to Investigate Allegations of Misconduct by CEO Leslie Moonves
DJ
04/25LESLIE MOONVES : Top Roles Hold Up Media Merger -- WSJ
DJ
04/06LESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO's Leslie Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3 Million
DJ
2017LESLIE MOONVES : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017LESLIE MOONVES : CBS Extends CEO Leslie Moonves's Contract Through 2021
DJ
2017LESLIE MOONVES : CBS' CEO Moonves says Viacom undervalued
RE
2017LESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO Moonves's 2016 Pay Package Valued at $69.6 Million, Boosted by $32 Million Bonus
DJ
2016LESLIE MOONVES : Two Wary Moguls Hold Key to CBS Deal -- WSJ
DJ
2016LESLIE MOONVES : Can CBS and Viacom Merge? It Depends on the Redstone-Moonves Dance
DJ
2016LESLIE MOONVES : CBS CEO Moonves says 'no active discussions' with Viacom
RE
2016LESLIE MOONVES : With full power at CBS, CEO Moonves sees more aggressive move to digital
RE
2015LESLIE MOONVES : CBS Earnings Fall But Top Views
DJ
2015LESLIE MOONVES : CBS Earnings Fall But Top Views
DJ
