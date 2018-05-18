Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Lloyd Blankfein

Age : 63
Public asset : 551,410,298 USD
Linked companies : Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Biography : Mr. Lloyd C. Blankfein is President at Goldman Sachs (US) (Market-Maker), Chairman & Chief Executive

Goldman CEO Blankfein likely to step down by December: NYT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/18/2018 | 08:57pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs, speaks at the Boston College Chief Executives Club in Boston

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein is expected to step down by December, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the bank's plan.

Blankfein, 63, one of the longest-serving CEOs on Wall Street, has led what is viewed as the most powerful U.S. investment bank for nearly 12 years. He has outlasted calls for his departure in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and stayed in the job even as he battled cancer.

Blankfein is likely to be replaced by Goldman President David Solomon, the newspaper reported.

The Wall Street Journal had reported in March that Blankfein plans to depart by the end of the year.

Goldman was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba and Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Lloyd Blankfein
 
08:57pLLOYD BLANKFEIN : Nyt
RE
04/18LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman's Blankfein expects COO Solomon to succeed him - CNBC
RE
04/08LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman CEO's deputy can't stop, won't stop spinning records
RE
03/23LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein sees 9 percent pay hike in 2017
RE
03/15LLOYD BLANKFEIN : The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs
DJ
03/14LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman's Solomon sets out to prove bank's revenue engine can roar again
RE
03/13LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman Anoints Heir to Blankfein -- WSJ
DJ
03/09LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman CEO Blankfein prepares to exit as soon as year-end - WSJ
RE
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman CEO Blankfein calls for second vote on Brexit
RE
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman's Blankfein is only major financial firm CEO to join Trump on China trip
RE
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman's Blankfein, Citi's Corbat Duped by Email Prankster
DJ
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Blankfein to CNBC
RE
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Bbc
RE
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman Chief Blankfein Took 4% Pay Cut for 2016
DJ
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Blankfein Assails Immigrant Curbs -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/17GEORGE SOROS : George Soros' bet on Tesla could see other investors follow suit
RE
05/16GEORGE SOROS : Billionaire George Soros
RE
08:48aLACHLAN MURDOCH : Fox News Names CEO In Shake-Up -- WSJ
DJ
05/15ELON MUSK : Musk says 'thorough reorganization' underway at Tesla
RE
05/17MARK ZUCKERBERG : Big proxy adviser ISS does not support Facebook's Zuckerberg in proxy vote
RE
05/15GEORGE SOROS : Soros foundation to shut its office in 'repressive' Hungary
RE
05/15VITTORIO COLAO : End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Dick Boer Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Gary Cohn Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Robin Li Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.