Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Lloyd Blankfein

Age : 63
Public asset : 619,227,199 USD
Linked companies : Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Biography : Mr. Lloyd C. Blankfein is President at Goldman Sachs (US) (Market-Maker), Chairman & Chief Executive

Goldman CEO Blankfein prepares to exit as soon as year-end -WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2018 | 08:46pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Blankfein speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York

(Reuters) - Lloyd Blankfein could step down as Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief executive as soon as the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, swiveling the focus to fierce competition between the two contenders to replace him.

(Reuters) - Lloyd Blankfein could step down as Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief executive as soon as the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, swiveling the focus to fierce competition between the two contenders to replace him.

Blankfein, 63, one of the longest-serving CEOs on Wall Street, has led what is viewed as the most powerful U.S. investment bank for nearly 12 years. He has outlasted calls for his departure in the aftermath of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and stayed in the job even as he battled cancer.

Goldman is not looking beyond presidents and co-chief operating officers Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon to replace him, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. http://on.wsj.com/2GapHsu

The two men were promoted to their current positions in December 2016. It follows a typical succession plan pattern at the Wall Street bank, which tends to name two or three people into co-head roles until one of them proves to be the right choice for further promotion.

Schwartz, 53, had been a co-head of trading for several years before being named chief financial officer in 2012. A black-belt in karate, Schwartz moved up the ranks at Goldman Sachs after starting in its commodities trading division, in the same manner as Blankfein. http://reut.rs/13vaOb6

Solomon, 56, had been a co-head of investment banking. Before joining Goldman as a partner in 1999, he spent time in junk bonds and leveraged finance at Salomon Brothers, Drexel Burnham Lambert and Bear Stearns. In his spare time, he spins music at clubs under the pseudonym DJ D-Sol. http://reut.rs/lgLk2v

If it happens next year, the power transition will come as Goldman Sachs tries to re-invent itself.

For years leading into the crisis and coming out of it, the bank relied heavily on trading to bolster its bottom line. But market trends and regulations implemented since 2010 have sapped profits from the trading business.

After long insisting conditions would eventually reverse, management last year outlined a plan to change the nature of Goldman's trading business by targeting new customers and launching new products, drive more revenue from units such as investment management and push further into consumer lending, a relatively new business for the bank.

Schwartz outlined a target to grow revenue by $5 billion a year in September, after investors pressured the bank to be more transparent about its strategy outlook.

Even with its business challenges, Goldman has remained one of the most profitable big U.S. banks in terms of core earnings relative to shareholder equity. Its stock price has risen 73 percent since Goldman announced in 2006 that Blankfein would become its next CEO through its close on Thursday at $269.85.

"Our growth is dependent on the talent of our people, the strength of our culture and the depth and breadth of our client franchise," Blankfein said last month. "I have enormous confidence in our ability to deliver superior returns to the shareholders over the cycle, as I believe we have."

Blankfein plans to retire at some point in 2019, which will be Goldman's 150th anniversary year, the Journal reported. He was named CEO in June 2006 after Hank Paulson left to become U.S. Treasury Secretary.

His former chief operating officer, Gary Cohn, had waited years to succeed Blankfein and left Goldman to join the Trump administration as White House economic adviser. He said on Tuesday he is resigning, without saying what he would do next.

Goldman declined to comment on the Journal report. Its shares were up 1.3 percent on Friday.

(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru and Catherine Ngai in New York; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Susan Thomas)

By Catherine Ngai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Lloyd Blankfein
 
08:46pLLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman CEO Blankfein prepares to exit as soon as year-end -WSJ
RE
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman CEO Blankfein calls for second vote on Brexit
RE
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman's Blankfein is only major financial firm CEO to join Trump on China trip
RE
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman's Blankfein, Citi's Corbat Duped by Email Prankster
DJ
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Blankfein to CNBC
RE
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Bbc
RE
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman Chief Blankfein Took 4% Pay Cut for 2016
DJ
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Blankfein Assails Immigrant Curbs -- WSJ
DJ
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein Voices Opposition to Donald Trump's Immigration Ban
DJ
2016LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman CEO Blankfein says Trump's plans may be good for economic growth
RE
2016LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein Sees Signs of Improving Economy
DJ
2016LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman Sachs pays CEO Blankfein $22.6 mln for 2015
RE
2016LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Lloyd Blankfein Sees Big Banks in Sound Health, Despite Recent Losses
DJ
2016LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman's Blankfein says 'feeling great' after cancer treatment
RE
2016LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman CEO Blankfein to speak at one of first public events since cancer diagnosis
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12:56aELON MUSK : Iss
RE
03/05ELON MUSK : Proxy firm Glass Lewis opposes Tesla's massive stock award to Musk
RE
03/06GEORGE SOROS : BlackRock, Soros may invest in Deutsche's asset management IPO - source
RE
03/07GARY COHN : Gary Cohn Resigns as White House Economic Adviser After Losing Tariffs Fight -- Update
DJ
03/03WILBUR ROSS : Businesses try to coax Trump from tariffs brink, aides quarrel
RE
03/03GARY COHN : Gary Cohn's Future Unclear After Setback on Tariffs
DJ
06:54pRUPERT MURDOCH : Comcast and Murdoch's Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.