Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Lloyd Blankfein

Age : 63
Public asset : 608,325,891 USD
Linked companies : Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Biography : Mr. Lloyd C. Blankfein is President at Goldman Sachs (US) (Market-Maker), Chairman & Chief Executive

Goldman CEO's deputy can't stop, won't stop spinning records

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2018 | 08:40pm CEST
David M. Solomon, President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of Goldman Sachs, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills

NEW YORK (Reuters) - David Solomon, soon to be the sole No. 2 to Goldman Sachs Group Inc's Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein, still finds time to pursue a beloved hobby: spinning records at big-city nightclubs under the handle DJ D-Sol.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - David Solomon, soon to be the sole No. 2 to Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein, still finds time to pursue a beloved hobby: spinning records at big-city nightclubs under the handle DJ D-Sol.

On Saturday night, a Reuters journalist watched Solomon perform a set of house-style electronic music at a lounge in Lower Manhattan hosted by graduates from Solomon's alma mater, Hamilton College. The charity event, held in support of families of people with drug addiction, intended to "shatter the stigma of addiction and to aid in the fight against the opioid epidemic," according to a description on its Facebook page.

A student reached out to Solomon, a member of Hamilton's board of trustees, to participate in the event, according to one of the attendees. Asked by Reuters if added responsibilities at Goldman would conflict with his DJ time, Solomon declined to comment.

Solomon, 56, is widely expected to become the next CEO of Goldman Sachs after his boss, Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein, told the bank's board of directors earlier this year that Solomon should be the top pick. That led Harvey Schwartz, who shares the titles of co-president and co-chief operating officer with Solomon, to announce last month that he would depart the Wall Street bank on April 20.

Decked in all black and wearing a baseball cap, Solomon opened his set with a house-music version of "The Pink Panther Theme," a song associated with shows and movies represented by a pink cartoon cat.

People at the event were mostly in their late 20s and early 30s and knew Ted Barrett, a Hamilton graduate who died in 2016.

Money raised from the $150-per-person tickets went to a charity called Shatterproof, an organization that helps families of people suffering from addiction run by Gary Mendell, a longtime hotel industry executive. Activities centered around "Ted's favorite things," included a scavenger hunt, according to event materials.

Nearly 200 people attended the event, which had an open bar.

Asked if Solomon was paid for his appearance, organizers did not immediately respond.

Solomon, who majored in government at Hamilton, said in a Goldman Sachs podcast last year that he "kind of stumbled into (DJing) as a hobby, and now I just do it for fun."

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Frances Kerry)

By Jennifer Ablan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Lloyd Blankfein
 
08:40pLLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman CEO's deputy can't stop, won't stop spinning records
RE
03/23LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein sees 9 percent pay hike in 2017
RE
03/15LLOYD BLANKFEIN : The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs
DJ
03/14LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman's Solomon sets out to prove bank's revenue engine can roar again
RE
03/13LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman Anoints Heir to Blankfein -- WSJ
DJ
03/09LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman CEO Blankfein prepares to exit as soon as year-end - WSJ
RE
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman CEO Blankfein calls for second vote on Brexit
RE
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman's Blankfein is only major financial firm CEO to join Trump on China trip
RE
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman's Blankfein, Citi's Corbat Duped by Email Prankster
DJ
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Blankfein to CNBC
RE
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Bbc
RE
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman Chief Blankfein Took 4% Pay Cut for 2016
DJ
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Blankfein Assails Immigrant Curbs -- WSJ
DJ
2017LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein Voices Opposition to Donald Trump's Immigration Ban
DJ
2016LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman CEO Blankfein says Trump's plans may be good for economic growth
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/03JEFF BEZOS : Trump Delivers New Attacks Against Amazon -- Update
DJ
04/06GEORGE SOROS : George Soros set to trade cryptocurrencies - Bloomberg
RE
04/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg soothes investors
RE
04/04MARTIN SORRELL : WPP investigates CEO Sorrell for alleged misconduct, which he denies
RE
04/06JEFF BEZOS : It's Personal
DJ
04/03RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize
RE
04/03PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Robin Li Sergio Marchionne Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.