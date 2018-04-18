Log in
Lloyd Blankfein

Age : 63
Public asset : 582,713,874 USD
Linked companies : Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Biography : Mr. Lloyd C. Blankfein is President at Goldman Sachs (US) (Market-Maker), Chairman & Chief Executive

Goldman's Blankfein expects COO Solomon to succeed him - CNBC

04/18/2018 | 03:33pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs, speaks at the Boston College Chief Executives Club luncheon in Boston

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein said on Wednesday he expects Chief Operating Officer David Solomon to succeed him when he decides to leave.

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein said on Wednesday he expects Chief Operating Officer David Solomon to succeed him when he decides to leave.

In an interview with CNBC, Blankfein said he did not have a definite "timeline for succession."

Speculation over Blankfein's succession surfaced earlier this year, after the Wall Street Journal reported that Blankfein, 63, was expected to retire as soon as this year.

The Journal also reported that he was not looking beyond co-COOs Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon to replace him.

But Schwartz unexpectedly announced in March that he would retire, leaving Solomon as sole president and COO and the most obvious successor to Blankfein.

Goldman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Popular Business Leaders
 
