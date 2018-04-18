Goldman's Blankfein expects COO Solomon to succeed him - CNBC

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein said on Wednesday he expects Chief Operating Officer David Solomon to succeed him when he decides to leave.

In an interview with CNBC, Blankfein said he did not have a definite "timeline for succession."

Speculation over Blankfein's succession surfaced earlier this year, after the Wall Street Journal reported that Blankfein, 63, was expected to retire as soon as this year.

The Journal also reported that he was not looking beyond co-COOs Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon to replace him.

But Schwartz unexpectedly announced in March that he would retire, leaving Solomon as sole president and COO and the most obvious successor to Blankfein.

Goldman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

