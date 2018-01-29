Celgene Names CEO Mark Alles as Chairman

By Allison Prang

Celgene Corp. said Monday that its current executive chairman will retire next month and be replaced by Chief Executive Mark Alles.

Bob Hugin, who has been at the company for 19 years, will retire Feb. 5. He started at Celgene as chief financial officer in 1999 and went on to become chief operating officer. He became CEO in 2010 and worked in his current role since 2016.

Mr. Alles has been with the company since 2004 and has been CEO since 2016, Celgene said.

Celgene shares were down 1% in morning trading.

