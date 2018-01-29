Log in
Mark Alles

Age : 59
Public asset : 18,948,436 USD
Linked companies : Celgene Corporation
Biography : Mr. Mark J. Alles is on the Board of Directors at Celgene Corp., Celgene Ltd., Biotechnology Innovat

Celgene Names CEO Mark Alles as Chairman

01/29/2018 | 05:28pm CET
   By Allison Prang

Celgene Corp. said Monday that its current executive chairman will retire next month and be replaced by Chief Executive Mark Alles.

Bob Hugin, who has been at the company for 19 years, will retire Feb. 5. He started at Celgene as chief financial officer in 1999 and went on to become chief operating officer. He became CEO in 2010 and worked in his current role since 2016.

Mr. Alles has been with the company since 2004 and has been CEO since 2016, Celgene said.

Celgene shares were down 1% in morning trading.

Write to Allison Prang at [email protected]

Latest news about Mark Alles
 
