Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - United States
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Mr. Mark E. Zuckerberg is a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc. Mr. Zuckerberg was previously employed as a Co-Founder by Startup:Education and a Co-Founder by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC.

Facebook Shares Tumble at Open -- 2nd Update

07/26/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

By Deepa Seetharaman

Facebook Inc. shares tumbled Thursday after the social-media company warned that its growth is slowing, igniting fears that its fortunes aren't immune to the multiple controversies it has faced this year.

Facebook shares fell 19% to $178.22 in morning trading, erasing more than $90 billion in market value for the company, among the biggest-ever single-day drops in market cap. The stock is now trading around its May levels.

The stock drop would represent Facebook's biggest percentage drop ever, and the shares are the worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 and second-worst in the S&P 500.

Wednesday, Facebook reported slower-than-expected revenue growth for the second quarter -- albeit logging in at more than 40% -- and said it expected quarterly revenue growth to decline over the rest of the year. Until then, Facebook had shown few business effects from the negative headlines that have dogged it in recent months.

Chief Financial Officer Dave Wehner blamed "currency headwinds" and new privacy options for users for the shortfall but also revealed that new ad formats, such as those within Instagram Stories, weren't pulling in the same amount of money as ads shown in the Facebook and Instagram feeds.

Operating margins, Mr. Wehner added, would fall to the "mid-30s" from about 44% currently over the next few years, stemming in part from investments in security and safety that Facebook has discussed since last fall.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that Facebook needed to invest more in security measures to prevent the platform from being manipulated. He also pledged that the company wouldn't stop building new products "because that wouldn't be the right way to serve our community and because we run this company for the long term, not for the next quarter."

Analysts expressed frustration with the company's remarks. "Mark Zuckerberg has been talking and writing about fixing the business for months now, and yet management is just now discussing its impact to financial results," said Stifel analyst Scott W. Devitt. "It's infuriating, to be honest."

The Menlo Park, Calif., firm also showed sluggish user trends in some of its most lucrative markets, including the U.S. and Canada, in the second quarter.

Daily active users in the U.S. and Canada measured at 185 million, flat with the first quarter and up slightly from a year earlier. Facebook's daily user base in Europe edged down to 279 million accounts, from 282 million in the prior quarter. Facebook executives said that decline stemmed from a tough new European privacy law that went into effect in the second quarter.

--George Stahl contributed to this article.

Write to Deepa Seetharaman at [email protected]

