Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - USA
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Mr. Mark E. Zuckerberg is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2018 | 10:46pm CEST

By Georgia Wells

While parrying questions from lawmakers over Facebook Inc.'s commitment to user privacy, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg dropped several hints about how the social network may change in an era of tougher scrutiny.

During one notable moment early in his Senate testimony, Mr. Zuckerberg seemed to leave open the possibility the social network could introduce a paid version of its service following the latest furor over Facebook's handling of users' personal information.

Mr. Zuckerberg was pressed by Sen. Orrin Hatch (R., Utah) over whether the service will always rely on targeted advertising using personal data. The Facebook co-founder replied that "there will always be a version of Facebook that is free."

By not rejecting the possibility of a paid product, Mr. Zuckerberg's comment could be interpreted as endorsing the idea that Facebook might experiment with a version of its social network that relies on subscription revenue instead of advertising. Facebook didn't have an immediate comment.

Mr. Zuckerberg has long insisted that Facebook will always be free and supported by advertising, so any suggestion otherwise would be a marked change.

Facebook makes nearly all of its revenue from advertising, relying less over the years on payments from developers using the company's platform. More than 98% of last year's total, $40.7 billion, came from advertising.

A premium service could appeal to people who don't want to see ads in their news feeds and possibly allow them to better control their personal information.

Subscription models are common among web companies offering content, but Facebook, Twitter Inc., Snap Inc. and other popular social networks have long shied away from premium accounts. Professional-networking site LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft Corp., does offer several paid plans with more features.

The notion of a Facebook paid service cropped up last week after the company's chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, said in an NBC News interview that allowing users to opt-out of all data collection wasn't consistent with a free service. "We don't have an opt-out at the highest level," she said. "That would be a paid product."

Some viewers took that as a signal that Facebook was considering some sort of paid service.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.) asked if Facebook would agree to an opt-in feature when it comes to their data, rather than an opt-out program. "It makes sense to discuss" an opt-in feature for data sharing, Mr. Zuckerberg replied.

Some of the senators' questions revolved around Facebook's ability to detect hate speech on the platform. Mr. Zuckerberg said this is "one of the hardest" problems to solve because of the nuance of human language, but he believes artificial intelligence will be able to stamp out the verbal abuse on Facebook in five to 10 years.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
12:02aMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise sharply as Zuckerberg deters regulation talk
RE
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service
DJ
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : At Facebook Hearing, Senators Warn Mark Zuckerberg of New Tech Regulations -- Update
DJ
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes
RE
04/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Stay Cool in a Very Hot Seat
DJ
04/08MARK ZUCKERBERG : Stay Cool in a Very Hot Seat
DJ
04/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg soothes investors
RE
04/05MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress April 10-11
RE
04/03MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Calls Cook's Critique Of Facebook 'Glib' -- WSJ
DJ
04/02MARK ZUCKERBERG : Mark Zuckerberg Fires Back After Tim Cook Critique
DJ
03/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good
RE
03/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads
RE
03/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Expects to Testify at Hearing on Facebook Data -- Update
DJ
03/22MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/08PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Officials Soften Tone on Trade Dispute With China
DJ
04/10PING LI : Global stocks and oil up, but U.S. dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
04/09VIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sulzer buys shares from Vekselberg's Renova to avoid U.S. sanctions
RE
04/06GEORGE SOROS : George Soros set to trade cryptocurrencies - Bloomberg
RE
04/04MARTIN SORRELL : WPP investigates CEO Sorrell for alleged misconduct, which he denies
RE
04/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg soothes investors
RE
04/06JEFF BEZOS : It's Personal
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Robin Li Daniel Loeb Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.