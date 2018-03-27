Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - USA
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Mr. Mark E. Zuckerberg is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc.

Facebook's Zuckerberg will not answer UK MPs' questions over data scandal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2018 | 02:55pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks on stage in San Jose

LONDON (Reuters) - Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg will not answer questions from British lawmakers over how millions of users' data got into the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica as the company faces further pressure on both sides of the Atlantic.

Zuckerberg will instead send his Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer or Chief Product Officer Chris Cox to appear before parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee.

In response, its chairman said on Tuesday that lawmakers still wanted to speak to Zuckerberg and would see whether they could set up a session in person or via video link.

Zuckerberg apologised last week for the mistakes Facebook had made and promised tougher steps to restrict developers' access to such information, which saw the company's share price fall and prompt new questions from politicians and regulators.

In response to a request by British lawmakers to appear before them, the firm's Head of UK Public Policy told lawmakers that Schroepfer or Cox were better placed to answer questions.

"Facebook fully recognised the level of public and Parliamentary interest in these issues and support your belief that these issues must be addressed at the most senior levels of the company by those in an authoritative position," wrote Rebecca Stimson.

"As such Mr Zuckerberg has personally asked one of his deputies to make themselves available to give evidence in person to the Committee."

(Reporting by Eric Auchard and Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
02:55pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg will not answer UK MPs' questions over data scandal
RE
03/22MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs
RE
03/21MARK ZUCKERBERG : After Days of Silence, Mark Zuckerberg to Publicly Address Facebook's User-Data Uproar
DJ
03/20MARK ZUCKERBERG : Senate Democrat wants Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify
RE
03/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data
RE
03/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg sold nearly $500 million Facebook stock in February
RE
02/01MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Profit Rises, but Users Spend Less Time on Network -- Update
DJ
01/17MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/05MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/04MARK ZUCKERBERG : CEO Zuckerberg sets 2018 goal - 'fix' Facebook
RE
2017MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Makes Another Appearance in China
DJ
2017MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg defends company after critical Trump tweet
RE
2017MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg nixes new Facebook share class after shareholder lawsuit
RE
2017MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to take two months of paternity leave
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/24ELON MUSK : Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter
RE
03/26WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed USG rejects buyout offer from Germany's Knauf
RE
03/22MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs
RE
03/23RUPERT MURDOCH : Four senior MPs urge regulator to block Murdoch-Sky deal
RE
02:55pMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg will not answer UK MPs' questions over data scandal
RE
03/22ELON MUSK : Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk's $2.6 billion compensation plan
RE
03/26DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Third Point seeks stake in United Technologies
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.