Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - USA
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Mr. Mark E. Zuckerberg is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc.

Facebook shares rise sharply as Zuckerberg deters regulation talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2018 | 12:02am CEST
Protesters from Avaaz.org set up dozens of cardboard cut-outs of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg outside of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc shares posted their biggest daily gain in nearly two years on Tuesday as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg fended off questions from U.S. senators on how the world's largest social network might be regulated more closely.

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc shares posted their biggest daily gain in nearly two years on Tuesday as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg fended off questions from U.S. senators on how the world's largest social network might be regulated more closely.

Zuckerberg repeated apologies made on Monday for a range of problems that have beset Facebook, from data privacy to foreign attempts to influence U.S. elections, but the 33-year-old internet mogul managed to deter any specific talk about new laws and made no new promises.

"I’ll have my team follow up with you so that way we can have this discussion across the different categories where I think this discussion needs to happen," Zuckerberg told a joint hearing by the U.S. Senate's Commerce and Judiciary committees, when asked what regulations he thought were necessary.

He denied that Facebook, which has more than 2 billion monthly users across the world, was a monopoly. "It certainly doesn't feel that way to me," Zuckerberg said.

Wearing a dark suit and tie instead of his typical T-shirt and jeans, Zuckerberg appeared largely unruffled as senators questioned him. Investors welcomed his performance.

"Zuckerberg is conciliatory in his presentation," said Mariann Montagne, portfolio manager at Gradient Investments in Arden Hills, Minnesota. "The stock is running up on his comments. Maybe people like seeing Zuckerberg in a suit.”

Facebook shares closed up 4.5 percent at $165.04, their highest level in almost three weeks. It was their largest daily gain since April 28, 2016.

The shares fell steeply last month after it came to light that millions of users' personal information was harvested from Facebook by Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that has counted U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign among its clients. The latest estimate of affected users is up to 87 million.

(Graphic: As Zuckerberg talks at hearing, Facebook shares fly, https://reut.rs/2GPc9WX)

CRISIS OF CONFIDENCE

That disclosure pitched Facebook into a crisis of confidence among users, advertisers, employees and investors who were already struggling with Facebook's reaction to fake news and its role in the 2016 election.

Facebook disclosed in September that Russians under fake names used the social network to try to influence U.S. voters in the months before and after the 2016 election, writing about inflammatory subjects, setting up events and buying ads.

“We believe it is entirely possible that there will be a connection there,” Zuckerberg said when asked if there was overlap between Cambridge Analytica’s harvested user data and the political propaganda pushed by the Kremlin-linked Internet Research Agency during the 2016 presidential election, which Facebook has said was seen by some 126 million people.

In February, U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible links between Russia and Trump's campaign, charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies with interfering in the election by sowing discord on social media.

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg said he believed Facebook employees have been interviewed by Mueller's office.

Zuckerberg, who founded Facebook in his Harvard University dorm room in 2004, is fighting to prove to critics that he is the right person to go on leading what has grown into one of the world's largest companies.

On Friday, Zuckerberg threw his support behind proposed legislation requiring social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads.

(Reporting by Dustin Volz in Washington and David Ingram in San Francisco; Additional reporting by David Shepardson and Andy Sullivan in Washington, April Joyner and Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Writing by Bill Rigby; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Peter Cooney)

By Dustin Volz and David Ingram

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
12:02aMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise sharply as Zuckerberg deters regulation talk
RE
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service
DJ
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : At Facebook Hearing, Senators Warn Mark Zuckerberg of New Tech Regulations -- Update
DJ
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes
RE
04/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Stay Cool in a Very Hot Seat
DJ
04/08MARK ZUCKERBERG : Stay Cool in a Very Hot Seat
DJ
04/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg soothes investors
RE
04/05MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress April 10-11
RE
04/03MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Calls Cook's Critique Of Facebook 'Glib' -- WSJ
DJ
04/02MARK ZUCKERBERG : Mark Zuckerberg Fires Back After Tim Cook Critique
DJ
03/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good
RE
03/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads
RE
03/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Expects to Testify at Hearing on Facebook Data -- Update
DJ
03/22MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/08PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Officials Soften Tone on Trade Dispute With China
DJ
04/10PING LI : Global stocks and oil up, but U.S. dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
04/09VIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sulzer buys shares from Vekselberg's Renova to avoid U.S. sanctions
RE
04/06GEORGE SOROS : George Soros set to trade cryptocurrencies - Bloomberg
RE
04/04MARTIN SORRELL : WPP investigates CEO Sorrell for alleged misconduct, which he denies
RE
04/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg soothes investors
RE
04/06JEFF BEZOS : It's Personal
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Robin Li Daniel Loeb Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.