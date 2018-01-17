Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - USA
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Mr. Mark E. Zuckerberg is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 01:16pm CET
Companies Tout Tax Benefits as Earnings Season Begins

Some of the biggest U.S. companies are promising significant annual savings, bigger pension contributions, higher dividend payments and more extensive stock buybacks as executives start to discuss the impact of the federal tax overhaul. 

 
Can Mark Zuckerberg Bend Facebook Without Breaking It?

Mark Zuckerberg's main challenge now is fixing the social network without breaking it. That dilemma was apparent last week when the 33-year-old chief executive announced changes to the company's News Feed tool. 

 
UBM, Informa Outline Planned Merger Terms; Talks Continue

UBM and Informa on Wednesday set out the proposed terms of the potential 3.83 billion-pound ($5.27 billion) takeover of UBM, and said that talks are continuing. 

 
GKN Rejects GBP7.4B Offer From Melrose Industries

GKN said that it had rejected a hostile cash and share offer worth 7.4 billion pounds ($10.2 billion) from Melrose Industries because the offer still undervalues the company. 

 
Troubles Push GE to Consider a Breakup

General Electric is considering breaking itself apart, its chief executive said, after disclosing more problems buried in one of its major units. 

 
Ford Sees Lower Operating Profit on Earnings-per-Share Basis

Ford said it expects lower operating profit on an earnings-per-share basis in 2018, with higher commodity costs and adverse exchange rates offsetting gains from cost-cutting efforts and continued demand for high-margin pickup trucks. 

 
YouTube Subjects 'Preferred' Content to Human Review

YouTube is ordering workers to review thousands of hours of its most popular content and setting new limits on which videos can run ads, in moves to ease advertisers' worries that their brands are showing up alongside offensive or controversial videos. 

 
Nissan Expects to Build New U.S. Plant

Nissan Motor's chief executive said the company believes it will need to build a new plant in the U.S. in four or five years, when the car maker would be ready for another push to expand. 

 
CSX Still Winning Back Business After Service Disruptions

CSX Corp. still has work to do to win back shippers following last year's service disruptions that occurred after a massive overhaul of the railroad network under its prior chief executive. 

 
The Bad Bet That Insurers Can't Shake

The $6.2 billion charge that GE disclosed Tuesday is related to billions of dollars of coverage for long-term-care policies that had been sold by other insurers to consumers.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
01:16p MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
01/05 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
01/04 MARK ZUCKERBERG : CEO Zuckerberg sets 2018 goal - 'fix' Facebook
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Makes Another Appearance in China
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg defends company after critical Trump tweet
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg nixes new Facebook share class after shareholder lawsuit
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to take two months of paternity leave
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Geek fight! Musk says Zuckerberg naive about killer robots
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Mark Zuckerberg Hits the Road to Meet Regular Folks -- With a Few Conditions
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : CEO Zuckerberg tweaks Facebook mission to focus on groups
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Nice Speech, Mark Zuckerberg! You're Still a Few Credits Short Nice Speech, Mark Zuckerberg! You're Still a Few Credits Short -- WSJ
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Nice Speech, Mark Zuckerberg! You're Still a Few Credits Short
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Advertisers Stream Into Facebook -- WSJ
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Add 3,000 People to Review Content After Violent Posts
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/16 DAVID HENRY : Citigroup reports $18 billion loss on one-time tax items
01/12 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares fall as lingering pay-TV costs lead company to cut outlook
01/11 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett succession gains clarity as Berkshire promotes Abel, Jain
01/10 RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's Fox looking to buy 10 Sinclair TV stations - sources
01/11 CARL ICAHN : Top Energy News of the Day
01/12 DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan says tax changes will spur more profits after quarterly beat
01/13 SUMNER REDSTONE : sources

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Kurt Bock Richard Branson Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Sumner Redstone Franck Riboud Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Carlos Slim Masayoshi Son George Soros Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Thomas Wilson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.