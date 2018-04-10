Log in
Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - USA
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Mr. Mark E. Zuckerberg is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

04/10/2018 | 11:15pm CEST
Senators Warn Zuckerberg of New Tech Regulations

Lawmakers warned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that they are losing patience with online firms and are weighing a stronger role in regulation of social media, kicking off two days of congressional hearings that have implications for how consumers use the internet and how the government responds to data abuses. 

 
Facebook's Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service

While parrying questions from lawmakers over Facebook's commitment to user privacy, CEO Mark Zuckerberg dropped hints about how the social network may change and didn't dismiss the possibility of a paid service. 

 
Sprint, T-Mobile Restart Deal Talks, Once Again

Sprint and T-Mobile US have rekindled merger talks, as the wireless rivals explore a combination for the third time in four years. 

 
Theranos Lays Off Most of Its Remaining Workforce

Blood-testing firm Theranos laid off most of its remaining workforce in a last-ditch effort to save cash and avert or at least delay bankruptcy for a few more months. 

 
Fox Networks U.K. Offices Inspected in EC Probe of Sports Rights

A 21st Century Fox office in the U.K. was raided Tuesday by the European Commission, which is conducting an antitrust probe into sports rights and distribution of sports content. 

 
Volkswagen's Müller Is Set to Be Replaced as Auto Giant's CEO

Volkswagen's supervisory board is expected to vote on Friday to replace Chief Executive Matthias Müller with Herbert Diess, a former BMW executive who runs the VW brand. 

 
Fed Floats First Major Big-Bank Rule Change of Trump Era

In the first major big-bank rule change of the Trump era, the Federal Reserve proposed retooling capital rules and annual "stress tests" for the largest U.S. financial firms. 

 
Sinclair Faces Federal Resistance Over Proposed Purchase of Tribune Media

Sinclair Broadcast Group is encountering resistance from the Federal Communications Commission as it seeks approval for its $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media. 

 
Private-Equity Firm Altaris to Acquire Analogic for $1.1 Billion

Private-equity firm Altaris Capital Partners has agreed to buy Analogic for about $1.1 billion, as the maker of medical-imaging and security-screening systems faces increasingly competitive markets. 

 
Venezuela Is in Default, but Goldman Sachs Just Got Paid

Venezuela's cash-strapped government stopped paying its foreign debt months ago. But a unit of Goldman Sachs recently received payments of tens of millions of dollars for bonds that ignited controversy last year.

Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
12:02aMARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise sharply as Zuckerberg deters regulation talk
RE
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service
DJ
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : At Facebook Hearing, Senators Warn Mark Zuckerberg of New Tech Regulations -- Update
DJ
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes
RE
04/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Stay Cool in a Very Hot Seat
DJ
04/08MARK ZUCKERBERG : Stay Cool in a Very Hot Seat
DJ
04/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg soothes investors
RE
04/05MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress April 10-11
RE
04/03MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Calls Cook's Critique Of Facebook 'Glib' -- WSJ
DJ
04/02MARK ZUCKERBERG : Mark Zuckerberg Fires Back After Tim Cook Critique
DJ
03/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good
RE
03/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads
RE
03/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Expects to Testify at Hearing on Facebook Data -- Update
DJ
03/22MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs
RE
