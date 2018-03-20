Log in
Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - USA
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Mr. Mark E. Zuckerberg is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc.

Senate Democrat wants Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to testify

03/20/2018 | 08:41pm CET

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said on Tuesday that Facebook Inc chief executive Mark Zuckerberg should testify in Congress about his company's treatment of users' data.

"Fifty million people lost their privacy," Feinstein told reporters at the U.S. Senate, amid mounting calls in Congress for the social media company to account for the mining of its users' personal data by a political consultancy hired by President Donald Trump's campaign.

"I think that we ought to have the head of Facebook, not their lawyer, not their number two, but their number one, come... state if they're really prepared to lead the industry to some controls that prevent all this from happening," she said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

