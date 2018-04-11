Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - USA
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Mr. Mark E. Zuckerberg is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc.

Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2018 | 04:10am CEST
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg testifies before a U.S. Senate joint hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday navigated through the first of two U.S. congressional hearings without making any further promises to support new legislation or change how the social network does business.

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday navigated through the first of two U.S. congressional hearings without making any further promises to support new legislation or change how the social network does business.

During nearly five hours of questioning by 44 U.S. senators, Zuckerberg repeated apologies he previously made for a range of problems that have beset Facebook, from a lack of data protection to Russian agents using Facebook to influence U.S. elections.

But the 33-year-old internet mogul managed to deflect any specific promises to support any congressional regulation of the world's largest social media network and other U.S. internet companies.

"I'll have my team follow up with you so that way we can have this discussion across the different categories where I think this discussion needs to happen," Zuckerberg told a joint hearing by the U.S. Senate's Commerce and Judiciary committees, when asked what regulations he thought were necessary.

Investors were impressed with his performance. Shares in Facebook posted their biggest daily gain in nearly two years, closing up 4.5 percent.

The shares fell steeply last month after it came to light that millions of users' personal information was harvested from Facebook by Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy that has counted U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign among its clients. The latest estimate of affected users is up to 87 million.

That disclosure pitched Facebook into a crisis of confidence among users, advertisers, employees and investors who were already struggling with Facebook's reaction to fake news and its role in the 2016 election.

PACKED HEARING

The crowded Senate hearing was not without theatrics, although most was from the audience, like an activist dressed in costume as a Russian internet "troll." On Twitter, observers seemed obsessed with an extra cushion on Zuckerberg's chair that was dubbed his "booster seat." A photojournalist for Associated Press took a picture of his prepared talking points and the photo was posted on Twitter.

The Senate hearing ended just past 7 p.m. (2300 GMT), and a second session before a House of Representatives committee is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).

Wearing a dark suit and tie instead of his typical T-shirt and jeans, Zuckerberg remained largely unruffled and serious as senators questioned him. But some senators did provoke a reaction. Zuckerberg was asked whether Facebook was a monopoly. "It certainly doesn't feel that way to me," he said, breaking into a smile as the audience laughed.

But the senators who asked sharp questions were often at a disadvantage because each had only five minutes to pin down the billionaire.

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris, from Facebook's home state of California, asked a line of questions about whether Zuckerberg or his senior executives considered notifying Facebook users of the data breach. She was among the lawmakers dissatisfied.

"Mark Zuckerberg's failure to answer several critical questions during his appearance before the Senate today leaves me concerned about how much Facebook values trust and transparency," she wrote on Twitter.

Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg testifes - https://reut.rs/2HcDYYs

SEEING A CONNECTION

Facebook disclosed in September that Russians under fake names used the social network to try to influence U.S. voters in the months before and after the 2016 election, writing about inflammatory subjects, setting up events and buying ads.

"We believe it is entirely possible that there will be a connection there," Zuckerberg said when asked if there was overlap between Cambridge Analytica's harvested user data and the political propaganda pushed by the Kremlin-linked Internet Research Agency during the 2016 presidential election, which Facebook has said was seen by some 126 million people.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Facebook violated an agreement it signed with the agency in 2011 by its actions in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In the agreement, which Facebook signed to end an investigation into privacy breaches, the company promised not to misrepresent the extent to which it maintains the privacy or security of personal information, and it said it would obtain users' affirmative consent before sharing personal information with any third party.

Zuckerberg told senators he did not see the Cambridge Analytica episode as a violation. But he acknowledged that Facebook did not notify the FTC in 2015 when it first learned of that company's data-harvesting.

On Friday, Zuckerberg threw his support behind proposed legislation, known as the Honest Ads Act, that would require social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads.

On Tuesday, however, Zuckerberg would not agree to speak out further on behalf of the Honest Ads Act.

"Are you going to come back up here and be a strong advocate to see that that law's passed?" asked Democratic Senator Tom Udall.

"Senator, the biggest thing I think we can do is implement it," Zuckerberg responded, saying that Facebook already planned to comply voluntarily.

Udall pressed: "I'd like a yes or no answer."

Zuckerberg again demurred, saying: "I'm going to direct my team to focus on this."

(Reporting by Dustin Volz in Washington and David Ingram in San Francisco; Additional reporting by David Shepardson and Andy Sullivan in Washington, April Joyner and Lewis Krauskopf in New York, and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Writing by Bill Rigby; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Peter Cooney)

By Dustin Volz and David Ingram

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
04:10aMARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg resists effort by U.S. senators to commit him to regulation
RE
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service
DJ
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : At Facebook Hearing, Senators Warn Mark Zuckerberg of New Tech Regulations -- Update
DJ
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes
RE
04/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Stay Cool in a Very Hot Seat
DJ
04/08MARK ZUCKERBERG : Stay Cool in a Very Hot Seat
DJ
04/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg soothes investors
RE
04/05MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress April 10-11
RE
04/03MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Calls Cook's Critique Of Facebook 'Glib' -- WSJ
DJ
04/02MARK ZUCKERBERG : Mark Zuckerberg Fires Back After Tim Cook Critique
DJ
03/30MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good
RE
03/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads
RE
03/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Expects to Testify at Hearing on Facebook Data -- Update
DJ
03/22MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/08PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Officials Soften Tone on Trade Dispute With China
DJ
04/10PING LI : Global stocks and oil up, but U.S. dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
04/09VIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sulzer buys shares from Vekselberg's Renova to avoid U.S. sanctions
RE
04/06GEORGE SOROS : George Soros set to trade cryptocurrencies - Bloomberg
RE
04/04MARTIN SORRELL : WPP investigates CEO Sorrell for alleged misconduct, which he denies
RE
04/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg soothes investors
RE
04/06JEFF BEZOS : It's Personal
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Daniel Loeb Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Peter Thiel Axel Weber John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.