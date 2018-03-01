Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mark Zuckerberg

Birthday : 05/14/1984
Place of birth : Dobbs Ferry (New York) - USA
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Mr. Mark E. Zuckerberg is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Facebook, Inc.

Zuckerberg sold nearly $500 million Facebook stock in February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2018 | 05:37pm CET
A Facebook sign is displayed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg sold nearly $500 million (363.27 million pounds) in the company's shares in February to fund his philanthropic investment vehicle, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI), regulatory filings showed.

The move is not a surprise, being part of Zuckerberg's plan to expedite stock sales to fund the initiative he set up in December 2015 with his wife Priscilla Chan.

Two security filings on Thursday showed that Zuckerberg sold 685,000 shares worth $125.4 million in the last three days of February, taking his total sales in the month to about 2.7 million shares worth $482.2 million, according to Reuters calculations.

"These sales are the next step in a process Mark laid out in September to fund the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative's work in science, education and issues related to justice and opportunity. The funds will go to support a range of CZI's philanthropic activities and operations for many years to come," a CZI spokesperson told Reuters.

Zuckerberg said in September he would sell 35 million to 75 million shares of Facebook over the next 18 months. That would amount to up to $13 billion, based on Facebook's current share price.

The Silicon Valley billionaire has said he will donate 99 percent of his Facebook shares to CZI - worth about $45 billion when the initiative was formed.

He sold about $1.6 billion of the company's stock in 2016 and 2017, according to technology website Recode.

Zuckerberg's foundation is similar to those set up by Microsoft Corp founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates, and the Buffett Foundation, formed by billionaire Warren Buffett.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Vibhuti Sharma; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)

By Munsif Vengattil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mark Zuckerberg
 
05:37p MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg sold nearly $500 million Facebook stock in February
02/01 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Profit Rises, but Users Spend Less Time on Network -- Update
01/17 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
01/05 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
01/04 MARK ZUCKERBERG : CEO Zuckerberg sets 2018 goal - 'fix' Facebook
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Makes Another Appearance in China
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg defends company after critical Trump tweet
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg nixes new Facebook share class after shareholder lawsuit
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to take two months of paternity leave
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Geek fight! Musk says Zuckerberg naive about killer robots
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Mark Zuckerberg Hits the Road to Meet Regular Folks -- With a Few Conditions
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : CEO Zuckerberg tweaks Facebook mission to focus on groups
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Nice Speech, Mark Zuckerberg! You're Still a Few Credits Short Nice Speech, Mark Zuckerberg! You're Still a Few Credits Short -- WSJ
2017 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Nice Speech, Mark Zuckerberg! You're Still a Few Credits Short
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/25 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett says Berkshire can handle $400 billion mega-catastrophe
02/27 RUPERT MURDOCH : Comcast's $31 billion Sky bid crashes Murdoch and Disney show
02/23 WARREN BUFFETT : Playing With $100 Billion, Warren Buffett Is Giant Trader of U.S. Treasury Bills
02/23 GEORGE SOROS : 50, says leading campaigner
02/26 MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair pilot group calls for CEO O'Leary's resignation
02/23 ROSS MCEWAN : RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan's pay falls 6 percent to 3.5 million pounds
02/26 TIM COOK : Think Different, But Not Too Different

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Carlos Ghosn Stuart Gulliver David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Robin Li Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Stefan Quandt Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Carlos Slim George Soros Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas David Thomson François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.