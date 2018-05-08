Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Martin Sorrell

Age : 74
Public asset : 280,807,581 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available
Biography : Mr. Martin S. Sorrell is Chief Executive Officer at WPP Group USA, Inc.

Martin Sorrell Plans Fresh Start After WPP Exit -FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/08/2018 | 05:11pm CEST

--WPP founder Martin Sorrell plans to "start again" after leaving the company last month following an investigation into an allegation of personal misconduct, the Financial Times reports.

--"I'm not going into voluntary or involuntary retirement," Mr. Sorrell said at the Techonomy conference in New York, where he also said that he had been "extracted" from WPP, according to the FT.

--The world's largest advertising company didn't impose a non-compete clause when Mr. Sorrell left, allowing him to set up a WPP competitor, the FT reports.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2I5JCcb

Write to Barcelona editors at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Martin Sorrell
 
05:11pMARTIN SORRELL : Martin Sorrell Plans Fresh Start After WPP Exit -FT
DJ
04/30MARTIN SORRELL : WPP's first results after Sorrell boost sentiment and shares
RE
04/27MARTIN SORRELL : WPP digital boss Read prepares to step into Sorrell's shoes for first quarter results
RE
04/27MARTIN SORRELL : WPP digital boss Read prepares to step into Sorrell's shoes for first quarter results
RE
04/20MARTIN SORRELL : End of Sorrell's reign heralds change for big ad empires
RE
04/17MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Assembles New Leadership Team -- WSJ
DJ
04/16MARTIN SORRELL : Britain's WPP, investors adjust to life without Sorrell
RE
04/15MARTIN SORRELL : Martin Sorrell quits as head of world's biggest ad group WPP
RE
04/14MARTIN SORRELL : WPP CEO Martin Sorrell Steps Down -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/14MARTIN SORRELL : WPP CEO Martin Sorrell Steps Down -- Update
DJ
04/14MARTIN SORRELL : WPP CEO Martin Sorrell Steps Down
DJ
04/14MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Readies Plan If CEO Goes -- WSJ
DJ
04/13MARTIN SORRELL : WPP's Sorrell to attend board meeting as investigation continues - source
RE
04/09MARTIN SORRELL : WPP CEO Sorrell could learn his fate next week
RE
04/04MARTIN SORRELL : WPP investigates CEO Sorrell for alleged misconduct, which he denies
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Apple hits record high after Buffett's Berkshire increases stake
RE
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
DJ
03:16aWARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett on Precision Castparts -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/04ELON MUSK : Investor who mesmerized Musk on conference call opened 'Pandora's box'
RE
02:19aDAVID HENRY : ValueAct takes $1.2 billion stake in Citigroup - letter
RE
05/07HUGH GRANT : Monsanto CEO Grant to make way for Bayer's Condon post-takeover
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska Axel Dumas John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Robin Li Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Tidjane Thiam Viktor Vekselberg Christophe Weber John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.