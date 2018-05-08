Martin Sorrell Plans Fresh Start After WPP Exit -FT

--WPP founder Martin Sorrell plans to "start again" after leaving the company last month following an investigation into an allegation of personal misconduct, the Financial Times reports.

--"I'm not going into voluntary or involuntary retirement," Mr. Sorrell said at the Techonomy conference in New York, where he also said that he had been "extracted" from WPP, according to the FT.

--The world's largest advertising company didn't impose a non-compete clause when Mr. Sorrell left, allowing him to set up a WPP competitor, the FT reports.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/2I5JCcb

