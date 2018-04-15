Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Martin Sorrell

Age : 74
Public asset : 280,807,581 USD
Linked companies : WPP PLC
Biography : Mr. Martin S. Sorrell is Chief Executive Officer at WPP Group USA, Inc.

Martin Sorrell quits as head of world's biggest ad group WPP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2018 | 01:42am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Sir Martin Sorrell, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos

LONDON (Reuters) - Martin Sorrell, who built WPP into the world's biggest advertising agency through 33 years of dealmaking, quit on Saturday after an allegation of personal misconduct.

The departure of the CEO who built a two-man outfit into one of Britain's biggest companies with 200,000 staff in 112 countries leaves WPP without a boss at a pivotal time for the industry and when the group is under great strain.

WPP stunned the market last week when it said it had appointed lawyers to investigate alleged misconduct by Sorrell. He denied the allegations but in a letter to WPP staff published late on Saturday he said the "current disruption" was "putting too much unnecessary pressure on the business".

He said he had decided that "in your interest, in the interest of our clients, in the interest of all shareowners, both big and small, and in the interest of all our other stakeholders, it is best for me to step aside".

Chairman Roberto Quarta will become executive chairman until a new chief executive is found, while Mark Read, a WPP digital executive, and Andrew Scott, chief operating officer, Europe, have been appointed as joint chief operating officers.

Read, who previously sat on WPP's main board, is well regarded in the industry while Scott was involved in its acquisition strategy and was not involved with clients.

The company will consider internal and external candidates for the top job in a process that could take several months.

"Obviously I am sad to leave WPP after 33 years," Sorrell said in a statement. "It has been a passion, focus and source of energy for so long. However, I believe it is in the best interests of the business if I step down now."

WPP said the investigation, which regarded financial impropriety, had concluded. It made no further comment but repeated a previous statement that the allegation did not involve amounts that were material to the company.

A source close to Sorrell said he had been unhappy with how the investigation was handled, leaving him uncertain whether he could work with the board again.

Analysts have speculated that the sprawling group, which was being restructured after a year of lower spending from some clients, could now sell off some assets if led by different management.

PASSION AND FOCUS

The longest-serving CEO on the FTSE 100 blue chip index, Sorrell built WPP into one of Britain's biggest companies by three decades of relentless dealmaking. He is one of the most high profile, and best paid, executives in the country.

In his time the group expanded to own top creative agencies including J. Walter Thompson and Young & Rubicam, as well as media planners and buyers, market-research firms and public relations groups such as Finsbury.

Present in 112 countries, WPP serves clients including Ford, Unilever, P&G and a string of major corporations around the world.

It largely outperformed its peers Omnicom, Publicis and IPG in the years that followed the financial crisis as the group pitched aggressively for new work. But it has been hit in the last 18 months by a downturn in spending from consumer goods groups Unilever and P&G, and the loss of some big accounts.

The migration of advertising online and the encroachment into market research of consultancies such as Accenture have compounded the pressures. Its shares are down around 30 percent this year.

The company said Sorrell would be available to assist with the transition, and the man synonymous with the British marketing group told the staff they would come through this difficult time.

"As a founder, I can say that WPP is not just a matter of life or death, it was, is and will be more important than that," Sorrell said. "Good fortune and Godspeed to all of you. Now back to the future."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Alistair Bell and Daniel Wallis)

By Kate Holton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Martin Sorrell
 
01:42aMARTIN SORRELL : Martin Sorrell quits as head of world's biggest ad group WPP
RE
04/14MARTIN SORRELL : WPP CEO Martin Sorrell Steps Down -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/14MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Readies Plan If CEO Goes -- WSJ
DJ
04/13MARTIN SORRELL : WPP's Sorrell to attend board meeting as investigation continues - source
RE
04/09MARTIN SORRELL : WPP CEO Sorrell could learn his fate next week
RE
04/04MARTIN SORRELL : WPP investigates CEO Sorrell for alleged misconduct, which he denies
RE
04/03MARTIN SORRELL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/03MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Is Looking at CEO Martin Sorrell's Possible Misuse of Assets and Allegations of Improper Behavior -- Update
DJ
04/03MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Is Looking at CEO Martin Sorrell's Possible Misuse of Assets and Allegations of Improper Behavior
DJ
03/02MARTIN SORRELL : Turmoil on Madison Avenue as Marketers Push for Change
DJ
03/01MARTIN SORRELL : Ad Industry's Digital Upheaval Rocks WPP -- 4th Update
DJ
03/01MARTIN SORRELL : Ad Industry's Digital Upheaval Rocks WPP; Shares Fall 14% -- 3rd Update
DJ
2017MARTIN SORRELL : WPP's Martin Sorrell Says Whole Foods Deal Could Up Amazon's Ad Game
DJ
2017MARTIN SORRELL : WPP to cut Sorrell's pay in 2017 after investor backlash
RE
2017MARTIN SORRELL : WPP Chief Sorrell Paid GBP41.6M in Stock After Shares Rise
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook's Zuckerberg unscathed by congressional grilling, stock rises
RE
04/08PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Officials Soften Tone on Trade Dispute With China
DJ
04/10PING LI : Global stocks and oil up, but U.S. dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
04/09VIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sulzer buys shares from Vekselberg's Renova to avoid U.S. sanctions
RE
04/13ELON MUSK : Musk insists Tesla does not need more capital, predicts profit soon
RE
04/12OLEG DERIPASKA : Russian tycoon Deripaska withdraws from Nornickel board nomination
RE
04/10MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg ditches T-shirt, apologizes for Facebook mistakes
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco David Henry Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Robin Li Sergio Marchionne Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary James Packer Nelson Peltz Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.