News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

SEC's Planned Broker Curbs Under Attack

A plan from Trump-appointed officials at SEC is running into criticism from both brokers and investors.

Travelers' Longtime CFO Jay Benet to Exit

Travelers Cos. said veteran executive Jay Benet would step down as chief financial officer Sept. 1.

Freddie Mac Has a New Plan to Cap Rent Increases

Freddie Mac, the country's largest backer of apartment loans, is rolling out a new program that will offer lower-cost financing to owners who agree to cap rent increases for the life of their loans.

The Big Weakness in the Buyout Funding Chain

The boom in risky lending to fund private-equity deals and other takeovers has been fed by complex vehicles that sound a surprising echo from the most-recent debt bubble.

Pension Funds Are Boosting Bull Market Bets as Stocks Climb Higher

Retirement systems that manage money for public workers had a median 59% of their assets in equities as of June 30, their largest allocation to stocks since 2014. So far the aggressive stance is working.

Italy's UniCredit Has Stopped Advertising on Facebook

Italy's largest bank, UniCredit, stopped advertising on Facebook in March, citing what it said was unethical behavior by the social-media giant related to a scandal involving data firm Cambridge Analytica.

Standard Life Aberdeen 1H Pretax Operating Profit Fell

Standard Life Aberdeen said Tuesday that its pretax operating profit for the first half of the year fell 8% on lower fee-based revenue and that it will launch the first tranche of its buyback scheme in the next few days.

RBA Stands Pat, Completes 2 Years on the Sidelines

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday completed two years of policy stasis, keeping its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low 1.5%.

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Plays Matchmaker

Masayoshi Son, as CEO of the world's biggest technology investor, tries to make connections between companies in which SoftBank is invested in order to promote their businesses.

Bankruptcy Filings Surge Among Older Americans

The rate at which Americans age 65 and older are filing for bankruptcy has more than tripled since 1991 amid reductions in the social safety net and a shift away from pensions, according to a new study.