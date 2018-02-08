Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Masayoshi Son

Birthday : 08/11/1957
Place of birth : Tosu - Japan
Biography : Mr. Masayoshi Son is Chairman at Supercell Oy, Chairman at Sprint Corp., Chairman at SoftBank Corp.

Swiss Re in talks with SoftBank, Japanese firm could take minority stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2018 | 01:51am CET
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss insurer Swiss Re is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich

ZURICH/TOKYO (Reuters) - Swiss Re (>> Swiss Re) is in preliminary talks with Japan's SoftBank Group (>> SoftBank Group Corp) on a potential minority investment in the Swiss reinsurer, the Zurich-based group said on Wednesday, in a deal reported to be worth $10 billion or more.

ZURICH/TOKYO (Reuters) - Swiss Re (>> Swiss Re) is in preliminary talks with Japan's SoftBank Group (>> SoftBank Group Corp) on a potential minority investment in the Swiss reinsurer, the Zurich-based group said on Wednesday, in a deal reported to be worth $10 billion or more.

"Swiss Re informs that it is engaged in preliminary discussions with SoftBank Group Corp regarding a potential minority investment in Swiss Re," the world's second largest reinsurer said.

The deal under discussion is for the purchase of up to a third of Swiss Re's shares at a premium, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Such a deal would make SoftBank the largest investor in the reinsurance group at a time when chief executive Masayoshi Son is moving to transform the telecoms company he founded into one of the world's largest technology investors.

SoftBank plans to offer Swiss Re's insurance products directly to users of other companies it has invested in, such as Uber and WeWork, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment.

On Wednesday, SoftBank said it was planning to raise further funds that could be used to shore up its finances or to make further investments by listing its domestic telecoms unit. Local media estimated the proceeds at $18 billion.

SoftBank last year raised more than $93 billion to create the Vision Fund, the world's largest private equity fund, and by the end of December had invested $27.5 billion in 20 tech firms through its investment arm.

The group's total interest-bearing debt at the end of December was 15.8 trillion yen ($144.5 billion) and Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday he wants to keep debt levels below 3.5 times earnings before interest, taxes, debt and amortization. That ratio stands at 2.8 times currently.

Swiss Re's shares last traded at 90.18 Swiss francs, giving it a market capitalization of 31.51 billion francs ($34 billion).

Swiss Re's largest shareholder is BlackRock Institutional Trust Co with a 5.02 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

"Discussions are at a very early stage. There is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed, nor as to the terms, timing, or form of any transaction," Swiss Re said.

SoftBank shares fell 1 percent in early morning trading in Tokyo, compared with a rise of just under 1 percent in the benchmark Nikkei 225 index <.N225>.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich, Sam Nussey in Tokyo; Additional reporting by Pallavi Dewan; Editing by Alexander Smith and Richard Pullin)

Stocks treated in this article : SoftBank Group Corp, Swiss Re
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Masayoshi Son
 
01:51a MASAYOSHI SON : Swiss Re in talks with SoftBank, Japanese firm could take minority stake
01/19 MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank telecoms IPO faces headwinds from govt-backed upstarts
2017 MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Sprint can grow on its own but merger door still open
2017 MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank founder Son pledges to stay at helm as company's firepower grows
2017 MASAYOSHI SON : Dealmakers aplenty, SoftBank's Son looks for wonks
2017 MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son to meet Saudi King Salman on Tuesday in Tokyo
2016 MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son pledges $50 billion, Foxconn eyes U.S. expansion as Trump woos Asian firms
2016 MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son Shifts Gears on Funding for Investments
2016 MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son Lays Out Future of Smart Robots, Emotional Cars
2016 MASAYOSHI SON : Japan's Son chased $32 billion ARM deal by the sea in Turkey
2015 MASAYOSHI SON : Son says vice chairman Arora a strong future candidate to lead SoftBank
2014 MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's first Sony smartphone deal takes aim at U.S. market
2014 MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says new Sprint CEO a 'streetfighter', hints at price war
2014 MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank to start selling personal robots next year
2013 MASAYOSHI SON : Third point has made no management proposals to SoftBank
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/02 MICHAEL DELL : sources
02/02 CARLOS GHOSN : Renault's Ghosn to be reappointed as CEO - paper
02/07 ELAINE WYNN : Casino magnate Steve Wynn quits as CEO after sexual misconduct claims
02/06 ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
02/02 RUPERT MURDOCH : Breaking News, Murdoch edging towards solution to bring Sky in house
02/01 ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk sells $10 million in flamethrowers in four days
02/07 STEVE WYNN : Trading in Wynn Macau shares halted

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Martin Blessing Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt George Soros Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.