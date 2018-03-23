China Bonds to Join Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index

By Saumya Vaishampayan and Shen Hong

Bloomberg LP said Friday it will add Chinese bonds to its Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index next year, the first such major global benchmark to include debt from the world's second-largest economy.

The company said it plans to add yuan-denominated bonds over a 20-month period starting in April 2019. Chinese bonds are set to make up 5.49% of the $53.73 trillion index once fully added, which will make the yuan the fourth-biggest currency in the benchmark after the U.S. dollar, euro and Japanese yen.

"Today's announcement recognizes China's continued efforts over recent years to enhance access to the world's third-largest bond market," said Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg.

Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., which also operate major fixed-income indexes, have yet to add Chinese bonds to their most popular benchmarks.

Many global investors have been reluctant to invest in China's roughly $12 trillion bond market until they were included in major gauges such as Bloomberg's.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last year estimated that inclusion in such bond indexes could eventually trigger foreign-investor flows of up to $250 billion into China's bond market.

The Chinese authorities have worked to improve foreigners' access to the bond market in recent years. Last July, Beijing launched a bond trading link between mainland China and Hong Kong, granting access to international investors with trading accounts in the former British colony. The year before, foreign investors with trading accounts inside China were first able to access the bond market.

However, despite rising inflows from overseas into Chinese bonds last year, foreigners still own less than 2% of the Chinese bond market, with a high proportion of that figure made up of overseas subsidiaries of Chinese institutions such as the nation's top banks and brokerages.

"The index inclusion will definitely further lift investors' spirit in an already slowly recovering bond market in China, as it will certainly attract more foreign investors this way," said Liu Dongliang, senior analyst at China Merchants Bank, adding that the actual impact would take time to materialize.

Mr. Liu said one of the main attractions of Chinese bonds for foreign investors is the higher returns that they offer compared with their counterparts in the U.S. and Europe.

Despite a recent rally that has pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year Chinese government bond down to 3.73% from a three-year high of 4% in November, it remains substantially higher than the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys, currently at 2.82%. Bond yields fall when their prices rise.

China's domestic bond market has grown rapidly in recent years, quadrupling in size to 75.8 trillion yuan now--equivalent to 90% of the country's annual GDP--from 18.1 trillion yuan in 2009. Around 55% of the market consists of bonds issued by China's government and its state-owned policy banks.

