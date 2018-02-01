Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mikhail Fridman

Age : 53
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Mr. Mikhail M. Fridman is Chairman at LetterOne Holdings SA, Chairman at Genesis Philanthropy Group,

Fridman says not sure how U.S. oligarchs list will impact business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2018 | 02:15pm CET

Billionaire businessman Mikhail Fridman, a member of the supervisory board of Russian food retailer X5, said it was difficult to predict how his inclusion on an "oligarchs' list" by the United States would affect his business empire.

Drawn up as part of a sanctions package signed into law in August 2017, the U.S. Treasury Department announced the list of Russian executives on Tuesday.

Inclusion does not mean individuals will necessarily be subject to sanctions but does cast the shadow of the risk of sanctions.

Fridman and his partners control Alfa Group, which includes top Russian private bank Alfa Bank, its biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group and other assets.

Fridman is also a principal shareholder in LetterOne which invests in energy, telecoms, technology and other areas.

The list includes people with wealth of $1 billion and higher.

"Based on the criteria of the report neither I nor my partners could have avoided inclusion," Fridman told reporters in Moscow on Thursday. "We have been on the Forbes list for quite a long time."

He said it was hard to estimate the consequences for X5 or his other businesses but the inclusion was unlikely to do "any favours (for the business)".

On Thursday, X5 <FIVEDR.MM> began trading on the Moscow Exchange. Its main listing is on the London Stock Exchange where the company has been trading since 2005.

The additional listing should boost X5's stock liquidity and open it to additional investors, Chief Financial Officer Svetlana Demyashkevich told reporters at a ceremony which she attended along with Fridman and other executives.

Given the risk of sanctions facing Russia's wealthiest people, the finance ministry plans to give them priority in a sovereign Eurobond issue due later this year.

Asked about that, Fridman, whose wealth is estimated by Forbes at $14.4 billion, said he did not have any immediate plans to take part.

"If the terms are attractive, then maybe I'll think about (investing) my personal funds," he said.

(Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Katya Golubkova; editing by Jason Neely)

By Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mikhail Fridman
 
02:15p MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Fridman says not sure how U.S. oligarchs list will impact business
2017 MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : BASF agrees oil unit merger with Fridman's DEA to spur expansion
2017 MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Fridman's L1 Retail to buy Holland & Barrett for $2.3 billion
2017 MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Fridman's L1 Retail to buy Holland & Barrett for 1.8 billion pounds - source
2016 MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Russian billionaire Fridman makes $200 million investment in Uber
2015 MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : British Oil-Deals Maven John Browne Returns to the Field
2015 MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : E.ON agrees 1 billion pound sale of North Sea assets to Fridman
2015 MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Russian billionaire Fridman nears deal for E.ON's North Sea assets
2015 MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Fridman's L1 fund appoints ex-trade minister as deputy chairman
2015 MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Britain orders sale of Russian billionaire Fridman's North Sea fields
2015 MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Russia's Fridman forms $16 billion fund to invest in U.S., European telecoms - FT
2015 MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : UK gives oligarch Fridman seven days to argue against forced North Sea asset sale
2014 MIKHAIL FRIDMAN : German Utility RWE to Sell Oil Unit Dea to Russian Billionaire Fridman
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/31 KARL-JOHAN PERSSON : H&M to close more stores in 2018 as online shift hurts
01/28 INGVAR KAMPRAD : Swedish IKEA founder Kamprad dies at 91
01/26 WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman made new bet on Nike, Namvar to transition to advisory board
01/27 ELAINE WYNN : Wynn Resorts CEO calls sexual misconduct accusations 'preposterous'; stock falls
01/30 JAMIE DIMON : JPMorgan promotes Pinto and Smith, fuelling race to succeed Dimon
01/31 LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal 4Q Net Profit More Than Doubles
01/28 STEVE WYNN : Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Reinhard Ploss Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt George Soros Randall Stephenson Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Thomas Wilson Steve Wynn Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.