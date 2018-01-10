Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Nelson Peltz

Birthday : 07/24/1942
Place of birth : Brooklyn (New York) - USA
Biography : Mr. Nelson Peltz is Chief Executive Officer & Founding Partner at Trian Fund Management LP, Non-Exec

Activist Peltz to CEOs: We'll work with you

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2018 | 04:04am CET
FILE PHOTO - Nelson Peltz founding partner of Trian Fund Management LP. speak at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz has a message for America's corporate chiefs; when he calls they do not automatically have to fear for their jobs.

Peltz's $13 billion Trian Fund Management is widely regarded as one of the world's most influential activist investment firms, holding board seats at companies from Wendys Co (>> Wendys Co) to General Electric Co (>> General Electric Company).

Unlike other activists who often unseat CEOs, Peltz, 75, told Reuters Breakingviews on Tuesday that he prefers to work alongside management in making companies like Bank of New York Mellon Corp (>> Bank of New York Mellon (The)) and Mondelez International Inc (>> Mondelez International), raise sales, cut costs and earn more.

And he worried how rivals' tactics are impacting a sector of the investment world that has attracted newcomers who are eager to cash in on the riches industry veterans like Peltz and Carl Icahn have earned over the last decades.

"The word activist has come to mean a fight, it has come to mean short term," Peltz said, adding "We are really not that concerned about the next quarters numbers because we will be around for the next 28 of them."

In a wide ranging interview, he called the technical aspects of proxy voting "busted", praised President Donald Trump for getting things done, and worried electronic commerce company Amazon.com Inc (>> Amazon.com) holds too much sway over prices for the goods it sells.

But mostly he sought distinguish Trian by saying that the firm usually sticks around for seven years and brings an ownership mentality to the board room.

Known for writing white papers full of suggestions, Peltz said he wants to work collaboratively with Procter & Gamble Co (>> Procter & Gamble Company) chief David Taylor where he will join the board in March after a bitter, expensive and long fight for a seat.

"What we do is come with a plan to make a company better. We never come with a plan to throw out the CEO or to embarrass anyone," Peltz said.

This is particularly noteworthy as CEOs at companies including Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (>> Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.), Buffalo Wild Wings Inc (>> Buffalo Wild Wings) and CSX Corp (>> CSX) exited in 2017 amid pressure from activist investors Bill Ackman, Mick McGuire and Paul Hilal.

Peltz criticized how U.S. investors are required to elect boards, worrying about conflicts of interest at proxy advisory firms and how some big shareholders vote. "The proxy plumbing is busted," he said.

Turning to Trump, Peltz praised him for tax reform. "I'm a results-oriented guy and I'm happy with what he's done. The markets have been great."

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Rob Cox; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Nelson Peltz
 
04:04a NELSON PELTZ : We'll work with you
2017 NELSON PELTZ : Top Company News of the Day
2017 NELSON PELTZ : P&G appoints Peltz to board despite losing proxy battle
2017 NELSON PELTZ : P&G continues to review vote tally as Peltz awaits board seat
2017 NELSON PELTZ : Trian's Peltz claims win in proxy fight, P&G says not yet
2017 NELSON PELTZ : Thrifty Consumer Habits Puzzle P&G -- WSJ
2017 NELSON PELTZ : Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row
2017 NELSON PELTZ : Procter & Gamble says Peltz loses board seat bid by around 6 million votes
2017 NELSON PELTZ : P&G Says Nelson Peltz Lost Bid for Board Seat by About 0.2% of Share Count
2017 NELSON PELTZ : Peltz's Procter & Gamble defeat could be more humbling than harmful
2017 NELSON PELTZ : Procter & Gamble foresees proxy war victory, Peltz refuses to concede
2017 NELSON PELTZ : Top Company News of the Day
2017 NELSON PELTZ : A Battle Over the Future of Big Brands
2017 NELSON PELTZ : CalSTRS says it supports Nelson Peltz nomination to P&G board
2017 NELSON PELTZ : Ahead of proxy vote, P&G pushes hard to keep Peltz off board
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/03 JACK MA : Ant's MoneyGram failure casts pall over Chinese dealmaking
01/04 WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett proclaims optimism for America's financial future
01/09 JACK MA : Alibaba will 'seriously consider' Hong Kong listing, says founder Ma
01/04 MARK ZUCKERBERG : CEO Zuckerberg sets 2018 goal - 'fix' Facebook
01:08p RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's Fox looking to buy 10 Sinclair TV stations - FT
01/05 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
01/03 WILLIAM ACKMAN : Howard Hughes shares hurt as Ackman trims stake to invest in own fund

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jeff Bezos Martin Blessing Kurt Bock Richard Branson Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Markus Jooste Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Franck Riboud Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Eric Schmidt Carlos Slim George Soros Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.