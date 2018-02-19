Log in
Oleg Deripaska

Birthday : 01/02/1968
Place of birth : Russia
Biography : Mr. Oleg V. Deripaska is President & Director at En+ Group Ltd., Chairman at AKME-Engineering OJSC,

Deripaska to Step Down as President of EN+ and Rusal -FT

0
02/19/2018 | 11:33am CET

--Oleg Deripaska will leave his position as president of both London-listed EN+ Group and Hong Kong-listed Rusal, the Financial Times reports.

--Two deputies will take control of the companies, in which the Russian billionaire has controlling stakes, anonymous sources told the FT.

--Mr. Deripaska, Roman Abramovich and Vladimir Potanin are currently vying for control of Norilsk Nickel--a mining company in which Mr. Deripaska controls an interest, the FT says.

Full story: http://on.ft.com/2sDER6d

Write to Barcelona editors at [email protected]

Latest news about Oleg Deripaska
 
