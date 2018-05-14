Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Oleg Deripaska

Birthday : 01/02/1968
Place of birth : Russia
Linked companies : United Company Rusal Plc
Biography : Mr. Oleg V. Deripaska is President & Director at En+ Group Ltd., Chairman at AKME-Engineering OJSC,

Moscow may provide some support for Deripaska's Rusal, GAZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/14/2018 | 10:37am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov speaks during a session of the Gaidar Forum 2018

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is considering providing support to tycoon Oleg Deripaska's Rusal and GAZ , two companies hit by U.S. sanctions, but will not go as far as buying stakes in his firms, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

The United States slapped sanctions on Deripaska and his companies - including En+, Rusal and GAZ - and some other Russian tycoons last month, in response to Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections and what Washington called other "malign activities".

"The issue of credit support to Rusal and GAZ by Promsvyazbank (PSB) is being worked out," Siluanov told reporters, but did not disclose how much support might be available. Rusal is the world's second biggest aluminium producer, while Gaz Group is Russia's biggest van maker.

The government was not currently considering taking stakes in En+ or Rusal to mitigate the sanctions, Siluanov said. Deripaska's En+ Group holds a 48 percent stake in Rusal. Rusal's net debt stood at $7.9 billion (5.8 billion pounds) at the end of March.

Deripaska agreed to reduce his stake in En+ to less than 50 percent after the United States said it could lift sanctions on the company if the billionaire ceded control.

PSB was taken over by the central bank in a bailout last year. The government has since decided to turn PSB into the bank for the defence sector, and Sberbank and VTB would transfer their loans to the defence sector to PSB to limit the risk of Sberbank and VTB being hit by possible new U.S. sanctions.

Sberbank, Russia's top bank, and VTB, the country's second largest, are key lenders to Deripaska's empire. Both are controlled by the state in one form or another.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Denis Pinchuk
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK VTB PAO --End-of-day quote.
EN+ GROUP PLC -13.19% 5.99 Delayed Quote.-56.59%
GAZ PAO --End-of-day quote.
SBERBANK ROSSII PAO --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Oleg Deripaska
 
10:37aOLEG DERIPASKA : Moscow may provide some support for Deripaska's Rusal, GAZ
RE
05/10OLEG DERIPASKA : Emirates Global Aluminium likely to delay float after market turmoil - sources
RE
05/02OLEG DERIPASKA : U.S. sanctions extension may ease Rusal restrictions - Rio Tinto CEO
RE
04/27OLEG DERIPASKA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/12OLEG DERIPASKA : Russian tycoon Deripaska withdraws from Nornickel board nomination
RE
02/19OLEG DERIPASKA : Deripaska to Step Down as President of EN+ and Rusal -FT
DJ
2017OLEG DERIPASKA : Russia's En+ to issue new shares for Glencore after IPO - prospectus
RE
2017OLEG DERIPASKA : Russian tycoon Deripaska says En+ wants $1.5 billion from possible IPO
RE
2017OLEG DERIPASKA : Deripaska's group bets on improving aluminium, Russian outlook
RE
2013OLEG DERIPASKA : Norilsk To Spend More On Investment Than Dividends In 2013-Report
DJ
2012OLEG DERIPASKA : Co and Potanin to Sell Shares in Norilsk Nickel to Abramovich for US$1.49 Billion
DJ
2012OLEG DERIPASKA : Deripaska's En+ Group Raises Stake in Rusal to 48.13% -Interfax
DJ
2012OLEG DERIPASKA : Cherney Confirms Termination of Lawsuit Against Deripaska
DJ
2012OLEG DERIPASKA : UK Judge Extends Hearing in Russian Billionaire Deripaska Case
DJ
2012OLEG DERIPASKA : UK Court Hears Case Against Russian Aluminum Billionaire Deripaska
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/11PIERRE-ANDRÉ DE CHALENDAR : Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition
DJ
05/11LAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal 1Q Profit Supported by Strong Steel Prices
DJ
05/10OLEG DERIPASKA : Emirates Global Aluminium likely to delay float after market turmoil - sources
RE
05/08WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox
RE
05/08DAVID HENRY : ValueAct takes $1.2 billion stake in Citigroup - letter
RE
05/07HUGH GRANT : Monsanto CEO Grant to make way for Bayer's Condon post-takeover
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Dick Boer Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Gary Cohn Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Ping Li Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg Christophe Weber John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.