News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Economy Grew at 2.3% Rate in First Quarter

The U.S. economy grew moderately in the first quarter, as robust business investment helped to offset weak consumer spending. The 2.3% pace was a slight slowdown from the fourth quarter, when output grew at a 2.9% rate.

Stocks Waver as Investors Weigh Earnings

U.S. stocks wobbled, with major indexes heading toward weekly losses following one of the busiest periods of the first-quarter corporate earnings season.

Kim Jong Un and South Korean Leader to Pursue Peace Deal, Denuclearization

The leaders of North and South Korea agreed to pursue a peace agreement in historic talks but largely steered clear of specifics on the question of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons.

Americans' Confidence Slips But Remains Historically High

Americans' confidence in the economy slipped this month but remains high compared to historical levels.

Russian Tycoon Oleg Deripaska to Sell Majority Stake in EN+ Group

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska is selling down his majority ownership stake in EN+ Group, the U.K.-listed holding company that owns 48% of aluminum giant United Co. Rusal.

Twin Surprises: Americans Are Getting Paid More But Not Spending it

Higher pay and lower taxes put more money in people's pockets in the first quarter, but consumption was weak

FDIC Vice Chairman Thomas Hoenig to Step Down

Thomas Hoenig will leave his post as vice chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Monday, the banking agency said.

Europe's Mixed Economic Fortunes Complicate Path for Stimulus

Europe's economies displayed mixed fortunes in the first three months of the year, injecting a fresh source of uncertainty as central banks consider further steps to withdraw crisis-era stimulus.

Final Greek Bailout Talks Kick Off

A final round of diplomacy meant to smooth Greece's exit from eight years of bailouts has started, as eurozone finance ministers push to ensure Athens doesn't backslide on promised reforms.

GOP-Led House Panel Clears Trump, Aides in Russia Probe

The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee released its report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, concluding Russia waged a campaign aimed at undermining democratic legitimacy in the U.S. but finding no evidence Donald Trump or his campaign colluded. Democrats on the panel dissented.