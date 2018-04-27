Log in
Oleg Deripaska

Birthday : 01/02/1968
Place of birth : Russia
Linked companies : United Company Rusal Plc
Biography : Mr. Oleg V. Deripaska is President & Director at En+ Group Ltd., Chairman at AKME-Engineering OJSC,

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/27/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
U.S. Economy Grew at 2.3% Rate in First Quarter

The U.S. economy grew moderately in the first quarter, as robust business investment helped to offset weak consumer spending. The 2.3% pace was a slight slowdown from the fourth quarter, when output grew at a 2.9% rate. 

 
Stocks Waver as Investors Weigh Earnings

U.S. stocks wobbled, with major indexes heading toward weekly losses following one of the busiest periods of the first-quarter corporate earnings season. 

 
Kim Jong Un and South Korean Leader to Pursue Peace Deal, Denuclearization

The leaders of North and South Korea agreed to pursue a peace agreement in historic talks but largely steered clear of specifics on the question of Pyongyang's nuclear weapons. 

 
Americans' Confidence Slips But Remains Historically High

Americans' confidence in the economy slipped this month but remains high compared to historical levels. 

 
Russian Tycoon Oleg Deripaska to Sell Majority Stake in EN+ Group

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska is selling down his majority ownership stake in EN+ Group, the U.K.-listed holding company that owns 48% of aluminum giant United Co. Rusal. 

 
Twin Surprises: Americans Are Getting Paid More But Not Spending it

Higher pay and lower taxes put more money in people's pockets in the first quarter, but consumption was weak 

 
FDIC Vice Chairman Thomas Hoenig to Step Down

Thomas Hoenig will leave his post as vice chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Monday, the banking agency said. 

 
Europe's Mixed Economic Fortunes Complicate Path for Stimulus

Europe's economies displayed mixed fortunes in the first three months of the year, injecting a fresh source of uncertainty as central banks consider further steps to withdraw crisis-era stimulus. 

 
Final Greek Bailout Talks Kick Off

A final round of diplomacy meant to smooth Greece's exit from eight years of bailouts has started, as eurozone finance ministers push to ensure Athens doesn't backslide on promised reforms. 

 
GOP-Led House Panel Clears Trump, Aides in Russia Probe

The Republican-led House Intelligence Committee released its report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, concluding Russia waged a campaign aimed at undermining democratic legitimacy in the U.S. but finding no evidence Donald Trump or his campaign colluded. Democrats on the panel dissented.

Latest news about Oleg Deripaska
 
07:16pOLEG DERIPASKA : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/12OLEG DERIPASKA : Russian tycoon Deripaska withdraws from Nornickel board nomination
RE
02/19OLEG DERIPASKA : Deripaska to Step Down as President of EN+ and Rusal -FT
DJ
2017OLEG DERIPASKA : Russia's En+ to issue new shares for Glencore after IPO - prospectus
RE
2017OLEG DERIPASKA : Russian tycoon Deripaska says En+ wants $1.5 billion from possible IPO
RE
2017OLEG DERIPASKA : Deripaska's group bets on improving aluminium, Russian outlook
RE
2013OLEG DERIPASKA : Norilsk To Spend More On Investment Than Dividends In 2013-Report
DJ
2012OLEG DERIPASKA : Co and Potanin to Sell Shares in Norilsk Nickel to Abramovich for US$1.49 Billion
DJ
2012OLEG DERIPASKA : Deripaska's En+ Group Raises Stake in Rusal to 48.13% -Interfax
DJ
2012OLEG DERIPASKA : Cherney Confirms Termination of Lawsuit Against Deripaska
DJ
2012OLEG DERIPASKA : UK Judge Extends Hearing in Russian Billionaire Deripaska Case
DJ
2012OLEG DERIPASKA : UK Court Hears Case Against Russian Aluminum Billionaire Deripaska
DJ
2012OLEG DERIPASKA : "May Think" About Buying Vekselberg's Stake In Rusal
DJ
2012OLEG DERIPASKA : Source - Reuters
DJ
