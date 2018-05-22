Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Paul Achleitner

Age : 62
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Bayer AG - Daimler AG - Deutsche Bank AG
Biography : Dr. Paul Achleitner is a Chairman-Supervisory Board at Deutsche Bank AG and a Chairman at European F

Deutsche Bank's chairman to face tough questions at annual meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 11:15am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Deutsche Bank supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner speaks during the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Investors in Deutsche Bank on Thursday will call on the loss-making lender's leadership to deliver quicker results as its share price languishes and revenue dwindles.

Deutsche's Chairman Paul Achleitner and the bank's new chief executive Christian Sewing are expected at Thursday's annual general meeting to provide further details on their refocus of the bank's strategy. Deutsche plans to scale back its sprawling global investment bank and lean more heavily on retail banking and asset management.

The gathering of up to 4,500 shareholders in Frankfurt will offer investors an opportunity to vent after a string of management changes, years of continuing losses and strategy shifts.

Hans-Christoph Hirt, head of Hermes EOS at Hermes Investment Management, said in a statement on Tuesday that plans should be made for Achleitner's succession.

"Paul Achleitner will need to demonstrate more effective leadership at the top of the supervisory board," Hirt said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

One small but vocal faction that is fed up with years of turmoil will vote to oust Achleitner.

Klaus Nieding of the shareholder lobby group DSW told Reuters that he will urge the bank's new CEO on Thursday "to step on the gas from the very beginning."

"He has no more time and must deliver quickly," Nieding said of Sewing. "The capital market won't just stand back and watch if Deutsche Bank needs additional years for restructuring after more than five years of restructuring already. The bank can't afford this any more."

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Caroline Copley)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Paul Achleitner
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/17GEORGE SOROS : George Soros' bet on Tesla could see other investors follow suit
RE
05/16GEORGE SOROS : Billionaire George Soros
RE
05/18LACHLAN MURDOCH : Fox News Names CEO In Shake-Up -- WSJ
DJ
05/17MARK ZUCKERBERG : Big proxy adviser ISS does not support Facebook's Zuckerberg in proxy vote
RE
05/15GEORGE SOROS : Soros foundation to shut its office in 'repressive' Hungary
RE
05/15VITTORIO COLAO : End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read
RE
05/20JACK MA : Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba's Rivals
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Dick Boer Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Gary Cohn Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Robin Li Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.