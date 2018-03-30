Cabinet May Get More Scrutiny From President Trump

By Peter Nicholas and Louise Radnofsky

After a series of high-profile White House departures, focus is turning to other appointees who may get more scrutiny from President Donald Trump as he reshapes his cabinet and senior staff during his second year in office.

Settled for now is the status of the Veterans Affairs Department, with Mr. Trump ousting David Shulkin this past week as secretary and nominating the White House physician, Ronny Jackson, to take his place. Less clear is whether Mr. Trump will stand by some other hobbled cabinet members, including Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, beset by reports about their travel and spending.

A White House official said Friday that there were no imminent plans to replace them or find potential successors, as had been the case with Dr. Shulkin in the weeks leading up to his removal. Still, White House officials have made clear they aren't happy about the controversies and that, inside the building, informal conversations are playing out about those men's roles and status.

Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly held the role of communications director last year, said in an interview: "The president is an entrepreneur, and this kind of turnover is common in early-stage start-ups."

Another cabinet member falling into some disfavor is Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. White House officials say they were disappointed with an interview she gave to "60 Minutes" earlier in March in which she appeared uncertain how to respond to several hot-button issues her agency is handling.

Asked whether she had visited "really bad" schools in her home state of Michigan, Mrs. DeVos replied: "I have not intentionally visited schools that are underperforming."

As her department seeks to shift guidelines for college campuses dealing with sexual-assault allegations, she responded to a question in the interview about whether sexual assault was worse than a false accusation by saying, twice, "I don't know."

Discouraging as the interview was, it didn't warrant her losing her job, two White House officials said. Mrs. DeVos's office didn't respond to requests for comment.

Mr. Carson said in an interview that his status is secure. He has come under scrutiny for the purchase of a dining-room set for his official use, reported to cost $31,000. Mr. Carson said that Mr. Trump in a conversation dismissed the report about the dining set and said to his HUD secretary, " 'I want to make sure you're here with me all seven more years.' "

Mr. Carson canceled the order for the dining set, and the existing, 50-year-old table remains in his offices.

Mr. Pruitt has faced questions about his travel habits. The EPA's Freedom of Information Act office this week released details of his travel expenses since taking office, including dozens of short domestic flights in which he incurred four-figure bills, an apparent result of flying first class.

In all, including international trips and a handful of chartered and military flights, Mr. Pruitt's individual travel costs appeared to exceed $150,000 in the year since he became administrator. He is already the subject of an investigation by House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R., S.C.) for his travel practices.

EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox cited security concerns for the administrator's travel, saying the agency "identified specific ongoing threats" associated with Mr. Pruitt's travel "and shifted his class based on certain security protocols that require him to be near the front of the plane."

Mr. Zinke has endured criticism primarily from Democratic lawmakers for costly flights he has taken. He said in a recent congressional hearing that he considered the accusations to be "insults" and "misleading."

The past few weeks have seen a flurry of turnover within the administration. White House aides have been surprised by some of the moves, having gotten what proved to be hollow assurances from the president that certain appointees were locked in.

Mr. Trump tweeted earlier in the month that he was ousting Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, nominating CIA chief Mike Pompeo for the job, and in a second move said H.R. McMaster would be replaced as national secrutiy adviser by long-time foreign-affairs analyst John Bolton.

Hope Hicks, the communications director and a close confidant of the president's, departed the White House on Thursday, creating a vacancy that will be difficult to fill given her unique portfolio. Some of her assignments will be divided up among White House staff. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders will assume more responsibilities for major news stories and interviews that Mr. Trump gives. Michael Anton, a spokesman for the White House's National Security Council, will take on a wider range of communications duties, a White House official said.

White House aides believed Dr. Jackson was such an unorthodox choice to head the VA that they suggested a plan to ease the surprise over the announcement. They considered ousting Dr. Shulkin and naming an interim VA chief while "floating" Dr. Jackson as a possible successor to give Capitol Hill time to absorb the news, one White House aide said. Mr. Trump vetoed the idea, not wanting to wait, aides said.

--Laura Kusisto and Michelle Hackman contributed to this article.

Write to Peter Nicholas at [email protected] and Louise Radnofsky at [email protected]