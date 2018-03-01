Log in
Trump Will Approve Aluminum, Steel Tariffs Next Week

0
03/01/2018 | 07:12pm CET

By Peter Nicholas and Jacob M. Schlesinger

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will approve new tariffs next week, imposing 25% duties on steel imports and 10% on aluminum, with the aim of boosting jobs and growth in what he labeled a bedrock American industry.

Mr. Trump, meeting with steel executives in the Cabinet Room, said: "You're going to see a lot of good things happen. You're going to see expansion of the companies."

Mr. Trump said the tariffs would provide protection "for a long period of time."

He said the move is necessary because of what he described as a trade imbalance benefiting other countries.

"What has been allowed to go on for decades is disgraceful," he said.

"When it comes to a time when our country can't make aluminum and steel, you almost don't have much of a country."

Write to Peter Nicholas at [email protected] and Jacob M. Schlesinger at [email protected]

