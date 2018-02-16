News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Tech Luminary Peter Thiel Parts Ways With Silicon Valley
Billionaire investor Peter Thiel is relocating his home and personal investment firms to Los Angeles from San Francisco and scaling back his involvement in the tech industry, people familiar with his thinking said, marking a rupture between Silicon Valley and its most prominent conservative.
U.S. Bancorp Charged Over Relationship With Race-Car Driver
U.S. Bancorp, the biggest regional bank in the country, was fined $613 million for what regulators and prosecutors said were shoddy anti-money-laundering controls.
CBS Sales, Adjusted Profit Tops Views
CBS Corp. reported higher-than-expected sales Thursday as it considers a possible merger with Viacom Inc.
There's a Boom in Airline Travel, and Jet Makers Are Making the Most of It
Airbus SE and rival Boeing Co. are cashing in on the increasing numbers of airline passengers because the rise is leading carriers to order more planes.
Halliburton Warns of Earnings Hit Due to Sand Delays
Halliburton warned that its first-quarter earnings would take a hit due to delays on delivery of a key ingredient used to hydraulically fracture shale wells: sand.
GE Moves to Sell First Part of Lighting Business
General Electric reached a deal to sell parts of its overseas lighting business to a former executive for an undisclosed amount, the first move for the conglomerate to separate with one of its oldest and most iconic businesses.
Avis Budget's Largest Investor Launches Board-Seat Fight
The largest investor in Avis Budget Group Inc. is launching a fight to shake up the car-rental car company's board of directors, a ratcheting up of several years of tension between the two.
Google Tests System to Help Locate 911 Callers
Alphabet Inc.'s Google tested of new technology in 50 U.S. 911 call centers aimed at making it easier for dispatchers to determine cellphone callers' locations, and participants said the results were promising.
Roche to Acquire Healthcare-Software Company Flatiron for $1.9 Billion
Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche Holding S.A. agreed to buy the shares of oncology software company Flatiron Health Inc. that it doesn't already own for $1.9 billion, increasing its capabilities in cancer medicines.
Facebook to Snap Targeted by SEC Regulator's Attack on Dual-Class Shares
Corporate titans who control companies through special classes of stock that give them extra voting power should have to give up the system after a limited number of years, a senior Democratic regulator said.