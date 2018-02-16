News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Tech Luminary Peter Thiel Parts Ways With Silicon Valley

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel is relocating his home and personal investment firms to Los Angeles from San Francisco and scaling back his involvement in the tech industry, people familiar with his thinking said, marking a rupture between Silicon Valley and its most prominent conservative.

U.S. Bancorp Charged Over Relationship With Race-Car Driver

U.S. Bancorp, the biggest regional bank in the country, was fined $613 million for what regulators and prosecutors said were shoddy anti-money-laundering controls.

CBS Sales, Adjusted Profit Tops Views

CBS Corp. reported higher-than-expected sales Thursday as it considers a possible merger with Viacom Inc.

There's a Boom in Airline Travel, and Jet Makers Are Making the Most of It

Airbus SE and rival Boeing Co. are cashing in on the increasing numbers of airline passengers because the rise is leading carriers to order more planes.

Halliburton Warns of Earnings Hit Due to Sand Delays

Halliburton warned that its first-quarter earnings would take a hit due to delays on delivery of a key ingredient used to hydraulically fracture shale wells: sand.

GE Moves to Sell First Part of Lighting Business

General Electric reached a deal to sell parts of its overseas lighting business to a former executive for an undisclosed amount, the first move for the conglomerate to separate with one of its oldest and most iconic businesses.

Avis Budget's Largest Investor Launches Board-Seat Fight

The largest investor in Avis Budget Group Inc. is launching a fight to shake up the car-rental car company's board of directors, a ratcheting up of several years of tension between the two.

Google Tests System to Help Locate 911 Callers

Alphabet Inc.'s Google tested of new technology in 50 U.S. 911 call centers aimed at making it easier for dispatchers to determine cellphone callers' locations, and participants said the results were promising.

Roche to Acquire Healthcare-Software Company Flatiron for $1.9 Billion

Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche Holding S.A. agreed to buy the shares of oncology software company Flatiron Health Inc. that it doesn't already own for $1.9 billion, increasing its capabilities in cancer medicines.

Facebook to Snap Targeted by SEC Regulator's Attack on Dual-Class Shares

Corporate titans who control companies through special classes of stock that give them extra voting power should have to give up the system after a limited number of years, a senior Democratic regulator said.