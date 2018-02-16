Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Peter Thiel

Birthday : 11/30/1966
Place of birth : Francfort - Germany
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Mr. Peter A. Thiel is Co- Founder at Mithril Capital Management LLC, President at Thiel Capital Mana

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2018 | 01:16am CET
Tech Luminary Peter Thiel Parts Ways With Silicon Valley

Billionaire investor Peter Thiel is relocating his home and personal investment firms to Los Angeles from San Francisco and scaling back his involvement in the tech industry, people familiar with his thinking said, marking a rupture between Silicon Valley and its most prominent conservative. 

 
U.S. Bancorp Charged Over Relationship With Race-Car Driver

U.S. Bancorp, the biggest regional bank in the country, was fined $613 million for what regulators and prosecutors said were shoddy anti-money-laundering controls. 

 
CBS Sales, Adjusted Profit Tops Views

CBS Corp. reported higher-than-expected sales Thursday as it considers a possible merger with Viacom Inc. 

 
There's a Boom in Airline Travel, and Jet Makers Are Making the Most of It

Airbus SE and rival Boeing Co. are cashing in on the increasing numbers of airline passengers because the rise is leading carriers to order more planes. 

 
Halliburton Warns of Earnings Hit Due to Sand Delays

Halliburton warned that its first-quarter earnings would take a hit due to delays on delivery of a key ingredient used to hydraulically fracture shale wells: sand. 

 
GE Moves to Sell First Part of Lighting Business

General Electric reached a deal to sell parts of its overseas lighting business to a former executive for an undisclosed amount, the first move for the conglomerate to separate with one of its oldest and most iconic businesses. 

 
Avis Budget's Largest Investor Launches Board-Seat Fight

The largest investor in Avis Budget Group Inc. is launching a fight to shake up the car-rental car company's board of directors, a ratcheting up of several years of tension between the two. 

 
Google Tests System to Help Locate 911 Callers

Alphabet Inc.'s Google tested of new technology in 50 U.S. 911 call centers aimed at making it easier for dispatchers to determine cellphone callers' locations, and participants said the results were promising. 

 
Roche to Acquire Healthcare-Software Company Flatiron for $1.9 Billion

Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche Holding S.A. agreed to buy the shares of oncology software company Flatiron Health Inc. that it doesn't already own for $1.9 billion, increasing its capabilities in cancer medicines. 

 
Facebook to Snap Targeted by SEC Regulator's Attack on Dual-Class Shares

Corporate titans who control companies through special classes of stock that give them extra voting power should have to give up the system after a limited number of years, a senior Democratic regulator said.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Peter Thiel
 
01:16a PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
02/15 PETER THIEL : Tech Luminary Peter Thiel Parts Ways With Silicon Valley
01/11 PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel submits bid for Gawker, faces challenges
01/03 PETER THIEL : Top Global Markets News of the Day
01/02 PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
01/02 PETER THIEL : Top Global Markets News of the Day
2017 PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
2017 PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel sells most of remaining Facebook stake
2016 PETER THIEL : Thiel Pushes for Trump NASA Team Expansion--Update
2016 PETER THIEL : Thiel Pushes for Trump NASA Team Expansion
2016 PETER THIEL : Correction to Peter Thiel Article on Dec. 13
2016 PETER THIEL : Top Tech Executives to Meet Trump to Talk Jobs, Regulations -- 3rd Update
2016 PETER THIEL : Investor Peter Thiel Is Helping Mold Tech's Ties to Donald Trump
2016 PETER THIEL : Gawker Seeks Probe of Thiel's Relationship with Hogan's Lawyer
2016 PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel tells Republican convention he is 'proud to be gay'
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/13 STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN : Blackstone appoints real estate boss Gray as Schwarzman's successor
02/14 ROBIN LI : Baidu earnings beat forecasts, eyes U.S. listing for video unit iQiyi
02/12 JEAN-PIERRE CLAMADIEU : French government backs Solvay's Clamadieu as new Engie chairman
02/09 HOCK TAN : Qualcomm Declines Latest Broadcom Bid, But Offers to Meet -- WSJ
02/15 DAVID THOMSON : Thomson Reuters Chairman Criticized Its $17 Billion Deal with Blackstone
02/13 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
02/15 PETER THIEL : Tech Luminary Peter Thiel Parts Ways With Silicon Valley

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jean-michel Aulas Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Eric Schmidt George Soros Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.