Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Peter Thiel

Birthday : 11/30/1966
Place of birth : Francfort - Germany
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Mr. Peter A. Thiel is Co- Founder at Mithril Capital Management LLC, President at Thiel Capital Mana

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2018 | 01:16am CET
Nasdaq Crests 7000 as Tech Giants Roar Into 2018

The Nasdaq Composite closed above 7000 for the first time after racing to a fresh 1,000-point milestone in just over eight months-a pace not seen since the heights of the technology boom. 

 
Venezuela Misses Another Debt Payment, Raising Stakes for Bondholders

Venezuela has defaulted on another debt obligation, according to Standard & Poor's, intensifying investor fears about the country's ability to make more than $9 billion in bond payments due in 2018. 

 
Business-Loan Growth Fell Off a Cliff in 2017 and No One Can Figure Out Why

Business-loan growth fell to its lowest levels since the aftermath of the financial crisis in the final weeks of 2017, a puzzling development that could weigh on bank earnings later this month. 

 
Gold Bulls Expect Rally to Continue in 2018

Some investors are expecting another standout year for gold in 2018, a fresh sign of the anxiety that has accompanied the global stock-market rally. 

 
Sen. Orrin Hatch to Retire at End of Term

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R., Utah) said he would retire when his term ends early next year, opening the door for a possible political comeback by 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney. 

 
Peter Thiel's Founders Fund Makes Big Bet on Bitcoin

Founders Fund, the venture-capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, has bought large sums of bitcoin that are now worth hundreds of millions of dollars. 

 
Car Sales to Top 90 Million Globally for First Time

Global sales of personal-use cars and trucks likely topped 90 million for the first time in 2017, the latest indicator that demand for conventional automobiles remains strong even as driverless cars and ride sharing get increasing attention. 

 
Oil Holds Near Two-Year High, Eyes on Iran

Oil prices edged off a 2 1/2 -year high after supply disruptions eased in the North Sea and Libya, while rising tensions in major oil exporter Iran underpinned the market. 

 
The Market Could Get Wild in 2018, Blackstone's Wien Predicts

Byron Wien, the Blackstone Group L.P. vice chairman who's been making a widely-watched list of year-ahead predictions for more than three decades, sees some wild market moves in store for 2018. 

 
Brazil Posted December Trade Surplus of About $5 Billion

Brazil posted a stronger-than-expected trade surplus in December, the country's trade ministry said Tuesday.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Peter Thiel
 
01:16aDJPETER THIEL : Top Global Markets News of the Day
01/02DJPETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
2017DJPETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
2017 PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel sells most of remaining Facebook stake
2016DJPETER THIEL : Thiel Pushes for Trump NASA Team Expansion--Update
2016DJPETER THIEL : Thiel Pushes for Trump NASA Team Expansion
2016DJPETER THIEL : Correction to Peter Thiel Article on Dec. 13
2016DJPETER THIEL : Top Tech Executives to Meet Trump to Talk Jobs, Regulations -- 3rd Update
2016DJPETER THIEL : Investor Peter Thiel Is Helping Mold Tech's Ties to Donald Trump
2016DJPETER THIEL : Gawker Seeks Probe of Thiel's Relationship with Hogan's Lawyer
2016 PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel tells Republican convention he is 'proud to be gay'
2016DJPETER THIEL : Lawsuits Push Gawker's Nick Denton to Brink of Bankruptcy
2016 PETER THIEL : U.S. judge approves Gawker's bankruptcy loan
2016 PETER THIEL : Gawker Media asks for approval of bankruptcy loan from Cerberus
2016 PETER THIEL : Gawker Media files for bankruptcy, to go up for sale
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
2017 ANIL AMBANI : India's Reliance Jio to buy RCom's wireless assets in $3.75 billion deal - sources
2017DJELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
2017 CARL ICAHN : SandRidge yields to Icahn pressure, ends Bonanza Creek deal
01/01DJRICHARD COUSINS : Compass Group Confirms Death of Group CEO Richard Cousins
01/02DJPETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
2017DJPETER NICHOLAS : White House Considers Former Bush-Era Economists for Fed No. 2 Job
01/02DJRICHARD COUSINS : Top Company News of the Day

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Jean Coutu Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Douglas Flint Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Sumner Redstone Franck Riboud Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt George Soros Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.