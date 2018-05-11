Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Pierre-André de Chalendar

Age : 60
Public asset : 16,429 USD
Biography : Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar is an Independent Director at BNP Paribas SA, a Chairman & Chief Execu

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/11/2018 | 08:16am CEST

TIDMCOD

RNS Number : 7384N

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

11 May 2018

PRESS RELEASE

May 11(th) , 2018

SIKA, BURKARD FAMILY AND SAINT-GOBAIN FIND OVERALL AGREEMENT

-- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (Saint-Gobain) acquired Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH) from the Burkard family

-- Saint-Gobain/SWH sold a 6.97% stake in Sika AG (Sika) to Sika for a total consideration of CHF 2.08 billion 

   --     Saint-Gobain retains 10.75% interest in Sika through SWH for a minimum of two years

-- Sika calls shareholders' meeting to introduce unitary share class, cancellation of opting-out and elimination of 5% transfer restrictions and to cancel the 6.97% shares acquired from SWH 

   --     Parties terminate all legal proceedings 
   --     Sika and Saint-Gobain intend to extend their existing business relationship

Sika, the Burkard family and Saint-Gobain have signed agreements which terminate and resolve their dispute to the common benefit of all parties involved and that of their respective shareholders and stakeholders. The following has been agreed:

Saint-Gobain acquired SWH, Sika acquired registered shares representing 6.97% of Sika's share capital

Saint-Gobain acquired all outstanding shares of SWH from the Burkard family for a purchase price of CHF 3.22 billion. It reflects an increase of above CHF 500 million from the purchase price agreed in December 2014 between Saint-Gobain and the Burkard Family, taking into account the increase in Sika's value since 2014. Sika purchased a 6.97% stake in Sika from SWH (representing a 23.7% voting interest) for a total consideration of CHF 2.08 billion. This amount contains a CHF 795 million premium over the market value as of May 4th, 2018.

Termination of litigation, special audit, special experts

All pending litigation will be terminated. Furthermore, it is intended to propose to the shareholders of Sika to terminate the mandate of the Special Experts.

Introduction one-share, one-vote

Sika will call for an extraordinary shareholders' meeting (EGM) for June 11, 2018 and will propose to: 

   --     cancel the 6.97% shares acquired from SWH by way of capital reduction

-- convert all shares into a single class of registered shares ("one share-one vote") in a ratio 1:60 (bearer share based) 

   --     eliminate the 5% transfer restrictions 
   --     eliminate the opting-out clause

SWH, fully owned by Saint-Gobain at the time of the EGM, will vote in favor of all resolutions. Urs F. Burkard, Jürgen Tinggren and Willi Leimer have resigned from the board of directors of Sika. All independent directors will continue to serve the company and in time will seek to strengthen the board with new appointees.

Future relationship between Saint-Gobain and Sika

The future relationship between Saint-Gobain and Sika will be on both the shareholder and the business levels:

Saint-Gobain will become a shareholder of Sika through SWH. After the EGM it will hold 10.75% of votes and capital interest in Sika. The parties have agreed on lock-up (2 years) and stand-still obligations (up to 10.75% for four years, up to 12.875% for the following two years) with regard to Saint-Gobain's stake in Sika. In case of an intended sale, these shares will first be offered to Sika up to 10.75%.

The two groups will also continue their substantial existing business relationship and seek to further expand it to areas of mutual benefit while preserving and respecting each group's economic and legal independence.

Sika will fund this transaction through a bridge loan committed by UBS. Subsequently, Sika intends to optimize its capital structure through the issuance of debt and debt-like securities, while maintaining both the investment grade rating as well as the financial flexibility to fund the defined growth strategy of the company.

Paul Hälg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sika and Paul Schuler, CEO of Sika: "The Board and Group Management of Sika welcome this positive outcome. This solution paves the way for a new chapter of our success story. Sika remains committed to a strong S&P investment grade credit rating. The introduction of a modern governance structure will provide Sika with a solid base to accelerate its growth. The biggest thanks go to all our employees who with their dedication and loyalty made the great success of Sika and this solution possible."

Urs F. Burkard, spokesman for the Burkard family: "We are pleased that Saint-Gobain, as a significant Sika customer, is now the company's largest shareholder. The solution agreed between the parties involved takes into account the interests of all shareholders and forms the basis for continuing Sika's success story. The primary concern of the family has always been to ensure Sika's success and long-term prosperity."

Pierre-André de Chalendar, Chairman and CEO of Saint-Gobain: "This is a very positive settlement for Saint-Gobain, both from a financial and a strategic perspective. We materialize a substantial positive net result in excess of EUR600 million for our shareholders. We also retain a minority stake in a great company and will enhance the relationship between the two groups."

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

EUR40.8 billion in sales in 2017

Operates in 67 countries

More than 179,000 employees

www.saint-gobain.com

@saintgobain 

 
 
       Analyst/Investor relations                Media relations 
------------------------------------  --------------------------------- 
                           +33 1 47 
                            62 44 29 
                            +33 1 47                          +33 1 47 
 Vivien Dardel              62 35 98                           62 30 10 
  Floriana Michalowska      +33 1 47   Laurence Pernot         +33 1 47 
  Christelle Gannage        62 30 93    Susanne Trabitzsch     62 43 25 
-----------------------  -----------  --------------------  -----------

Analyst/Investor Conference Call, chaired by Mr. Pierre-André de Chalendar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Guillaume Texier, Chief Financial Officer, on May 11, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Paris time (GMT + 1)

Dial-in: + 33 (0) 1 72 72 74 03 (code 60116692#)

Please dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time

Replay: + 33 (0) 1 70 71 01 60 (code 418759740#), from 10:30 a.m. Paris time until June 15, 2018.

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

ACQABMATMBMBMBP

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAINT-GOBAIN 2.82% 45.315 Real-time Quote.-3.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Pierre-André de Chalendar
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Apple hits record high after Buffett's Berkshire increases stake
RE
05/10OLEG DERIPASKA : Emirates Global Aluminium likely to delay float after market turmoil - sources
RE
05/08WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:16aPIERRE-ANDRÉ DE CHALENDAR : Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition
DJ
07:36aLAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal 1Q Profit Supported by Strong Steel Prices
DJ
05/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn, Deason want bid of at least $40 per share for Xerox
RE
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett on Precision Castparts -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg Christophe Weber John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.