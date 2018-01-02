News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Judge Says PwC Was Negligent In Bank Failure

PricewaterhouseCoopers was negligent in connection with one of the biggest bank failures of the financial crisis, a federal judge ruled.

Compass Group Confirms Death of Group CEO Richard Cousins

Compass Group PLC on Monday confirmed that group Chief Executive Richard Cousins and four members of his family died in a plane crash in Australia a day earlier.

Boeing's Next Airliner Might Fly Investors Into Turbulence

Boeing Co. was the Dow's best performer in 2017, but investors could be right to worry about its plans to develop a new midsize airliner, which takes years and costs money.

Sears Stopped Buying National TV Ads in Critical Holiday Season

Sears Holdings hasn't paid for any national TV spots for its struggling Sears and Kmart chains since late November, as its CEO shifts advertising to digital channels.

A Blockbuster and Online Fees Juice China's Box Office

China's box office is on the upswing, owing to accounting changes and one blockbuster success that signals the evolving tastes of the country's massive audience.

China's HNA Group Uses More Valuable Assets to Borrow Money

Debt-laden Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co. used another one of its most valuable assets to borrow more cash for the third time this month, increasing the size of a loan backed by its ownership in the Hilton hotel chain.

U.S. Steelmakers Raise Their Bets on Energy, Construction

Steelmakers are betting on the U.S. again, building mills they hope will help them compete against cheap imports as demand rises. Others see expansion as a risky bet that could swamp a still-fragile domestic market and force other mills to idle.

Tech Entrepreneurs Convicted of Fraud

The men were found to have deceived shareholders of technology startup Kit Digital from 2010 to 2012 by falsely inflating the company's revenues.

Judge Dismisses Suit Attempting to Stop Medicare-Subsidy Cuts

A federal judge in Washington ruled the Trump administration can make sharp cuts to subsidies Medicare pays some hospitals for pharmaceuticals, a blow to the American Hospital Association and others.

For Tesla, Deliver, Don't Promise, in 2018

The new year will present Tesla's greatest operational challenge: how to produce hundreds of thousands of mass-market sedans at a profit.