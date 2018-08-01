Log in
China's Baidu Credits Artificial Intelligence for Robust Ad Sales

08/01/2018 | 10:31am CEST

By Shan Li in Beijing and Maria Armental in New York

Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc. has had its share of challenges in recent years, including turmoil in its executive ranks and a withering advertising scandal. But bets on artificial intelligence to drive ad sales appear to be paying off.

The Beijing-based company blew past analysts' estimates Tuesday, reporting a record $3.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 30, up 32% over the year-earlier period. Net income soared 45% to 6.4 billion yuan ($967 million).

Baidu, which sells advertising linked to web searches, news feeds and other content, credited the robust quarter to improvements in its mobile app, which uses AI to tailor its offerings to users based on their viewing habits and search history.

The app notched 148 million daily active users in June, up 17% from a year ago. That helped boost online ad sales, its biggest source of revenue, by 25% to 21.1 billion yuan in the second quarter from a year earlier.

Robin Li, Baidu's chief executive, said in a Tuesday call with analysts that tech companies in China can no longer rely primarily on gaining new users to fuel growth.

The "internet population in China is not growing as quickly as before," he said. "That really means the technology will play a much more important role, both in terms of user experience and in terms of monetization."

However, Baidu's continued investment in content has ballooned its costs, including a 68% increase in content costs mainly tied to iQiyi Inc., the video-streaming unit that went public in March. Baidu remains iQiyi's controlling shareholder.

Baidu is also investing heavily in developing self-driving vehicles, and research-and-development expenses jumped 28% to 4 billion yuan in the quarter ended June. The company announced last month it was starting to mass produce its Apolong self-driving buses, which uses its Apollo autonomous driving system.

In the analyst call, Mr. Li said Apollo was at a "very early stage." Baidu doesn't expect the technology to be a significant revenue driver in coming quarters, he said.

But "if anyone starts to be able to generate meaningful revenue, we will be the first to achieve that goal," he added. "Especially for Apollo."

Raymond Feng, a senior analyst at Pacific Epoch, predicts that Baidu will start making money on its driverless vehicle technology within two years.

"This type of technology will become more common to general users in China," he said. "That's when Baidu's knowledge into the auto industry will be deeper and they will be able to provide better services to both the car manufacturers and to the users."

The strong performance came amid a series of high-profile executive departures--most recently that of former Chief Operating Officer Qi Lu, a former Microsoft Corp. executive. Last year, its chief scientist, Andrew Ng, exited after three years leading its AI research. Both were viewed as key players in Baidu's push into AI.

In 2016, Baidu was rocked by a scandal over medical advertising, forcing it to overhaul operations.

The strong quarterly results sent Baidu's American depositary receipts up 1.7% to $251.30 in after-hours trading on Tuesday. Its stock is up 9.6% from a year earlier.

Write to Shan Li at [email protected] and Maria Armental at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU -5.52% 198.42 Delayed Quote.6.71%
IQIYI INC 0.22% 32.09 Delayed Quote.0.00%
