Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Robin Li

Birthday : 10/17/1968
Place of birth : Yangquan - China
Biography : Robin Li was born in the north-eastern of China, from working class family; he is the fourth of...

Daimler and China's Baidu deepen automated driving alliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 09:43am CEST
FILE PHOTO - Members of staff work at the Baidu booth during Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention in Beijing

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler said it will deepen a partnership with China's Baidu on automated driving and vehicle connectivity services.

Daimler and Baidu joined forces in April 2017 to develop Apollo, an automated driving platform, which has the goal of accelerating autonomous vehicle research and promoting the drafting of related laws and regulations.

Baidu and Daimler will now integrate Baidu's connectivity services into the Mercedes-Benz's MBUX infotainment system, Daimler said.

"Automated driving and connectivity are progressing at an unprecedented rate in China, and our continued success depends not only on staying ahead of these trends but on leading them," Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said in a statement.

Baidu Chief Executive Robin Li said, "The automotive industry will evolve according to a drastically different logic, from vertical integration to a platform-based ecosystem, making now the optimal time for global automakers and tech companies to work together and deepen cooperation."

Daimler is currently testing autonomous vehicles in Beijing, the carmaker said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Robin Li
 
07/25ROBIN LI : Daimler and China's Baidu deepen automated driving alliance
RE
05/19ROBIN LI : Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down
RE
03/29ROBIN LI : IQiyi, Baidu's Netflix of China, Falls in U.S. Market Debut -- Update
DJ
03/01ROBIN LI : China issues first licences to road test driverless vehicles
RE
02/28ROBIN LI : Baidu Emphasizes Artificial Intelligence as It Files for Video Unit's IPO
DJ
02/14ROBIN LI : Baidu earnings beat forecasts, eyes U.S. listing for video unit iQiyi
RE
2017ROBIN LI : Baidu to Sell Food-Delivery Unit -- WSJ
DJ
2017ROBIN LI : Baidu Is Selling Takeout Delivery Business to Alibaba-Backed Ele.me
DJ
2017ROBIN LI : China's Baidu being probed after CEO tests driverless car on public roads
RE
2017ROBIN LI : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017ROBIN LI : Baidu Whiz Must Outsmart Google at Artificial Intelligence -- WSJ
DJ
2017ROBIN LI : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2016ROBIN LI : Baidu Plans $1 Billion IPO for Video-Streaming Site iQiyi.com
DJ
2016ROBIN LI : Online-Video Viewers Open Wallets in China
DJ
2016ROBIN LI : Apple's Challenges in China Underlined by Patent Dispute
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/25SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler's Marchionne dies, shares dive on profit slide
RE
07/25VITTORIO COLAO : Vodafone's Colao signs off with subdued quarter
RE
07/20DANIEL LOEB : Japan firms tap banks for advice as activists circle
RE
07/19MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan is 'stupid' to disallow ride-sharing
RE
07/21SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchionne
RE
07/23JOHN BROWN : General Electric's power unit faces threat in Saudi Arabia
RE
07/23SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler loses another executive after Marchionne illness
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Brian Krzanich Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Georges Plassat Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg