Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Robin Li

Birthday : 10/17/1968
Place of birth : Yangquan - China
Biography : Robin Li was born in the north-eastern of China, from working class family; he is the fourth of...

IQiyi, Baidu's Netflix of China, Falls in U.S. Market Debut -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2018 | 11:40pm CEST

By Austen Hufford

The Netflix-like video-streaming unit of Chinese search-engine giant Baidu Inc. closed 13% below its offering price in its market debut Thursday.

The decline came despite American depositary shares of iQiyi Inc. opening trading Thursday at $18.20, slightly higher than the $18 offering price. The IPO, which sold 125 million shares and raised $2.25 billion, priced at the midpoint of its $17 to $19 marketed range.

IQiyi shares, trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker IQ, closed at $15.55. IQiyi was the most heavily traded stock by share volume Thursday on the Nasdaq.

The unprofitable company has been looking to raise money to stay ahead in the competitive Chinese video-streaming sector where tech titans Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. also have offerings. It plans to spend half of the proceeds raised from the IPO to "expand and enhance" its content offerings, according to a securities filing.

Robin Li, Baidu co-founder and chief executive, is retaining more than 93% of voting control in iQiyi, the filing said.

IQiyi, founded in 2010, said it is China's largest video-streaming service by amount of time spent watching. IQiyi reported 60.1 million subscribers as of Feb. 28, roughly 59 million of whom pay for the service.

Underwriters of the offering could also purchase up to 18.8 million iQiyi shares.

Write to Austen Hufford at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU -0.23% 180 Delayed Quote.-8.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Robin Li
 
03/29ROBIN LI : IQiyi, Baidu's Netflix of China, Falls in U.S. Market Debut -- Update
DJ
03/01ROBIN LI : China issues first licences to road test driverless vehicles
RE
02/28ROBIN LI : Baidu Emphasizes Artificial Intelligence as It Files for Video Unit's IPO
DJ
02/14ROBIN LI : Baidu earnings beat forecasts, eyes U.S. listing for video unit iQiyi
RE
2017ROBIN LI : Baidu to Sell Food-Delivery Unit -- WSJ
DJ
2017ROBIN LI : Baidu Is Selling Takeout Delivery Business to Alibaba-Backed Ele.me
DJ
2017ROBIN LI : China's Baidu being probed after CEO tests driverless car on public roads
RE
2017ROBIN LI : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017ROBIN LI : Baidu Whiz Must Outsmart Google at Artificial Intelligence -- WSJ
DJ
2017ROBIN LI : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2016ROBIN LI : Baidu Plans $1 Billion IPO for Video-Streaming Site iQiyi.com
DJ
2016ROBIN LI : Online-Video Viewers Open Wallets in China
DJ
2016ROBIN LI : Apple's Challenges in China Underlined by Patent Dispute
DJ
2016ROBIN LI : Baidu Cuts Quarterly Revenue Projection as Medical Advertising Declines -- Update
DJ
2016ROBIN LI : Baidu's Profit Falls While Revenue Climbs
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/24ELON MUSK : Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter
RE
03/26DANIEL LOEB : Daniel Loeb's Third Point seeks stake in United Technologies
RE
03/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads
RE
03/26WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed USG rejects buyout offer from Germany's Knauf
RE
03/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire charts distinctive course in USG sale talks
RE
03/23RUPERT MURDOCH : Four senior MPs urge regulator to block Murdoch-Sky deal
RE
03/28MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Expects to Testify at Hearing on Facebook Data -- Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.